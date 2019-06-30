New WH press Secretary gets bruised while defending American media’s access to Trump-Kim photo opportunities

President Donald Trump’s historic first steps into North Korea sparked a scuffle between reporters and North Korean security guards, with officials shoving and trying to block the press.

Stephanie Grisham, the brand-new White House press secretary has sustained bruises in the process of fighting a battle on behalf of the White House press corps that has actively despised her predecessor, Sarah Sanders. While President Trump and Chairman Kim were meeting, a pushing match broke out. The AP reports :

Also roughed up in the fracas was incoming Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who ended up with bruises.

The jostling grew especially intense as reporters tried to enter a room inside the Freedom House on the southern side of Panmunjom where Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un were meeting after exchanging initial handshakes on the border.

North Korean guards tried to physically prevent members of the U.S. press pool from entering the room, pushing and shoving, and the Secret Service stepped in to intervene.

MSNBC screen grab

You can sneer all you wish, but actually taking blows and sustaining visible injuries while fighting for the White House media has to shape reporters’ future attitude toward Ms. Grisham. It is a small matter, but the symbolism is powerful.