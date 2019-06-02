Mueller Report busted for doctoring transcript and misleading on obstruction of justice evidence

It’s all downhill now for Robert Mueller and the very costly report fashioned by his team of Trump-hating lawyers. They have been exposed as propagandists attempting to falsely implicate President Trump’s team in obstruction of justice by doctoring a transcript of a telephone call, omitting exculpatory words. Because they were paid tens of millions of dollars by taxpayers to accurately assess the Russia hoax charges only to come up with nothing, obstruction was their fallback option to fuel impeachment talk among House Democrats and thereby obstruct the performance of the duties of the presidency by the elected incumbent, Donald John Trump. But now we can plainly see that they stacked the deck out of sheer animus to the president.

On Friday, following an order from Judge Emmet Sullivan, who is tasked with sentencing General Michael Flynn for his guilty plea in a dubious process crime the Mueller Team charged him with, the government filed “on the public docket ‘the transcript of the voicemail recording’ from President Trump’s attorney John Dowd to Michael Flynn.” That recording -- in doctored form -- had been part of the Mueller Report section on obstruction of justice. The first to notice the discrepancy between the report’s version and the actual transcript was Rosie Memos: Once again #MuellerReport edited messages to make them appear more damaging, full transcript of this phone call reveals Dowd’s message was pretty typical for a lawyer and he clearly states he’s not interested in any confidential info. What else did they manipulateđź™„ pic.twitter.com/7JHRzgmh3Y — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) May 31, 2019 Now that we know that the Mueller team was willing to cover up relevant facts in order to make it appear that something possibly illegal took place, there can be no more trusting of any parts of its report. No wonder Robert Mueller doesn’t want to testify before Congress. Too bad. He can still get subpoenaed and compelled to answer questions under oath. Image credit: Donkey Hotey (cropped)