MSNBC host warns Dem elites

But there is a downside to media dominance, especially when accompanied by dominance of academia and cultural institutions. With all the "important" voices singing from the same hymnal, it is too easy to dismiss contrary views, even when those views are held by people necessary to Democrats' victories.

Without their media dominance, Democrats would have a hard time winning national elections. Their ability to flood the media space with propaganda can even persuade the public to accept untruths , such as the lie that Trump coordinated with Russia — even in the face of the Mueller Report debunking that assertion.

One of the few A-list Democrat talking heads who is able to hear non-elite voices is Chris Matthews of MSNBC. For all his faults — and they are legion — Matthews is one of the few among the media opinion-shapers on the Left who has true working-class origins and who spent time working in a blue-collar occupation — in his case, a Capitol Police uniformed officer.

Yesterday, speaking on Morning Joe, he warned Democrats about the voters they have "discarded." His host, Mike Barnicle, also seems to get it.

As summarized by The Washington Times:

The "Hardball" host told network colleagues on "Morning Joe" that President Trump is primed to once again win votes in Pennsylvania and key states due to the hubris of the "liberal elite." "[Voters in 2016] knew there was a great party going on among the liberal elite with all their Hollywood buddies, and they weren't invited," Mr. Matthews said Monday. "Nobody wants to go to a party if they haven't been invited. … A friend of mine once said — he said this about relationships with men and women — he said: 'People don't mind being used, but they mind being discarded.' The Democrats have a lot of people out there who feel discarded by them and they're not too happy about it." Mr. Matthews added that too many Democrats "look down their nose" at religious Americans. "It's one thing about abortion rights," he added. "We all have our own personal views and nuance — a lot of nuance on that fight. But don't make fun of the other side. Don't make fun of the pro-life people. Don't think they're lowbrows because they're not as 'sophisticated' as you are. I think there's a lot of that attitude. This creeps into the voting. 'Oh, not only they disagree with me, they look down on me for caring about life. Oh, I get it. I'm not one of them. I know that.' And that's the attitude. Look, Trump played the [pro-life] vote brilliantly in Pennsylvania last time. He'll probably do it again. You've got to be careful about whose feelings you are definitely hurting."

Let's hope the Democrats are too convinced of their own brilliance and importance to pay attention.

Photo credit: MSNBC screen grab via Grabien.

Hat tip: Roger Luchs.