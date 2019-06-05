More Gosnell? Missouri Planned Parenthood tries to avoid testifying about the 74 women injured at its facility

Here's the Planned Parenthood claim to it from its own website :

For decades, Planned Parenthood has sold legal abortion to the public as the "safe" alternative to back-alley, coat-hanger abortions. It's a well worn propaganda point.

In-clinic abortion is a very safe, simple, and common procedure. Serious problems are really rare, but like all medical procedures, there can be some risks.

What are the possible risks of having an abortion?

In-clinic abortion is very common, and it's one of the safest medical procedures you can get. Abortions are similar, in terms of level of risk, to other gynecological procedures that take place in doctor's offices every day.

But like any medical procedure, there are some risks. ... (Grisly potential complications listed) ...

These problems are really rare, and they're usually easy to treat.

Note the assurance of safety, ordinariness, and rarity of complications.

The reality looks a hell of a lot more dangerous in a news story about its troubled Missouri facility, which pro-abortion forces have been using as a poster child for abortion accessibility, given that it's the only abortion place in the state. Based on stats like these, the place isn't safe.

According to Life News:

Subpoenas were issued by the Missouri Attorney General's office yesterday for several physicians who have conducted abortions at Reproductive Health Services Planned Parenthood, which is fighting to stave off revocation of its facility license that allows it to do abortions. This set off a flurry of filings by Planned Parenthood and its abortionists to prevent them from having to testify.

The facility has flunked its state inspections and failed to remedy the problems, losing its license to operate as a result. Somehow, it still seems to be operating — with this sort of thing going on:

With the help of local activists, Operation Rescue has documented at least 74 medical emergencies that involved ambulance transport of patients from RHS Planned Parenthood, three of which took place during a 22-day period in April and May of this year.

Seriously, 74 ambulance transports, and three of them recently? This, from the organization that advises its patients to pay attention to signs of trouble after an abortion at home and call its doctors in case of any discomfort? If these people had to call an ambulance from the facility, it means the trouble started a lot earlier than any post-abortion discomfort at home. There are probably a lot more of those cases that couldn't be documented by Operation Rescue beyond the obvious ones of an ambulance leaving the Planned Parenthood building and screaming through the streets to emergency medical care.

The most troubling thing here is that Planned Parenthood is not only not interested in correcting these post-abortion problems, but obviously trying to cover them up. These people don't care about the women they are injuring during these "safe" procedures; they just want to keep operating and making money, safety be damned.

This sounds like a Kenneth Gosnell–style operation — filthy facilities, unsafe procedures, injured women, lies about the entire picture. It seems to be pretty common with abortion facilities that they are unsafe. And what's more, they're taking cover behind the narrative that they are the only abortion facility in the state left, meaning they should be free to go right on injuring women in the name of abortion "availability."

What a horrible picture. Abortion is no safe choice, given the number of times we are seeing these dirty, dangerous facilities. Pro-choicers vehemently defend these people, but the reality is, women are being injured, and Planned Parenthood is trying to cover it up. This is grotesque. The more exposure these abortion mills get as health hazards, the better.