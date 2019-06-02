Mexico dispatches one of its biggest Trump-haters to persuade Trump to halt tariffs
When you're in a pickle and you want to ask the U.S. for something, do you ship your biggest hater of the president to get what you want?
That seems to be Mexico's genius tactic, shipping its Trump-hating foreign minister to the U.S. to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a bid to persuade President Trump to drop tariffs on Mexican imports into the U.S.
This doesn't sound like the sort of situation where being unpleasant is going to work. But there they go. Instead of sending a smooth diplomat to persuade the U.S. that the two countries really do have the same interests, they're sending a guy who attempted to manipulate U.S. elections and openly supported Trump's opponent to get the job done.
Here's the CBS report regarding Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard's upcoming visit to the U.S. to try to get President Trump to drop 5% tariffs on all Mexican goods coming across the border if Mexico doesn't take action to stop the flood of illegals rolling across the U.S. border:
"I inform you that the summit to resolve the differences between the US and our country will be Wednesday in Washington. Mike Pompeo will head up the US delegation. I will head the Mexican. There is a willingness to dialogue. We will be firm and we will defend our dignity," Ebrard wrote in a tweet which has been translated from Spanish.
What dignity? These people have lost control of their own country to cartels and are consciously choosing to fatten up the coffers of their country's human-smugglers, which find the shipment of illegals and drugs across an unguarded border a very profitable business indeed. The cartels aren't going to get the 5% tariff, the Mexican private sector will. But instead of doing something to protect the Mexican private sector from tariffs, they're coming to protect the interests of the cartels and calling it 'dignity.' Really?
They'd be better off just crunching down on the migrant trade and telling the foreigners to their south that they aren't going to use Mexico as their private launching pad. Halting the human waves has been Mexico's longtime policy in the past, and the socialist government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has the Mexican public onboard with that, given the public fatigue with migrant caravans fouling up Mexico's cities and bringing rafts of crime. Now something has changed. Based on this visit, it sounds like they want to keep things as they are, with cartels free to profit.
But as Billy Mays says, 'But wait, there's more.'
Maybe that has something to do with the kind of guy Mexico is sending to negotiate. Ryan Saavedra has found a few doozies of quotes that are bound to make this guy popular at the White House they want something from:
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the top official leading the tariff negotiations with the U.S., urged people to vote for Hillary days before the election: "Every vote counts, we support Hillary Clinton. Defeat the anti-Mexican xenophobia of Trump"— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2019
cc: @RealDonaldTrump https://t.co/X8TjMgyumq
Who exactly is "we?"— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2019
This is coming from a top Mexican government official pic.twitter.com/ck7tRJ9g48
"I've been asked why start Friday: because the relevance of the topic and the need to prepare arguments and a common strategy by different parts of the government demands intense work. We must also meet with Mexico's allies over the weekend. That's why I'm leaving now," Ebrard wrote in another tweet which has been translated from Spanish.
