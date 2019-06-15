Stone defense team exposes the ‘intelligence community’s’ betrayal of their responsibilities

There has already been ample reason to dismiss this collective judgment from the intelligence community, primarily focusing on the fact that the download speed of the emails could only have been achieved by loading it on a device attached to the server itself. It was too fast to have been sent via the internet to a hacker. But now, the Department of Justice had made an admission in response to a filing by Manafort’s defense team that reveals they did not carry out their basic responsibilities.

Sundance of Conservative Tree House explains:

Despite the Russian ‘hacking’ claim the DOJ previously admitted the DNC would not let FBI investigators review the DNC server. Instead the DNC provided the FBI with analysis of a technical review done through a cyber-security contract with Crowdstrike. (snip)

In a court filing (full pdf below) the scale of sketchy has increased exponentially.

Suspecting they could prove the Russian hacking claim was false, lawyers representing Roger Stone requested the full Crowdstrike report on the DNC hack. When the DOJ responded to the Stone motion they made a rather significant admission. Not only did the FBI not review the DNC server, the FBI/DOJ never even saw the Crowdstrike report.

A series of official pronouncements were based on the DNC’s redacted summary of the original report. The intelligence community, on which the US taxpayers spend scores of billions of dollars annually, put its credibility behind the DNC’s word, without even letting us know the basis for their “conclusion.” (snip)

This means the FBI and DOJ, and all of the downstream claims by the intelligence apparatus; including the December 2016 Joint Analysis Report and January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, all the way to the Weissmann/Mueller report and the continued claims therein; were based on the official intelligence agencies of the U.S. government and the U.S. Department of Justice taking the word of a hired contractor for the Democrat party….. despite their inability to examine the server and/or actually see an unredacted technical forensic report from the investigating contractor.

The entire apparatus of the U.S. government just took their word for it…

…and used the claim therein as an official position….

…which led to a subsequent government claim, in court, of absolute certainty that Russia hacked the DNC.