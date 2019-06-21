Man arrested for rape in NYC allegedly told witnesses 'she deserved it' ... 'for slavery'

People who no longer need food stamps just might wish to keep the prosperity rolling with the Trump tax cuts intact and deregulation-fired investments producing jobs and driving up wages:

The Left's reparations strategy is working as intended. The push for slavery reparations is all about anger, not justice. In the face of the prosperity Donald Trump has brought, the Democrats worry about their dependence in high turnout and 90-percent-plus voting support from African-Americans. If blacks feel that Trump's prosperity is worth preserving, more satisfying than dependence on government handouts, then that extraordinary level of support will be impossible to maintain.

Over 5.8 million individuals have discontinued their participation in America's food stamp program since President Donald Trump's first full month in office, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.

The one emotion that can both unite group solidarity and drive people to vote is anger. If the current economy satisfies people, then some other source must be found, for as Saul Alinksy taught them, "it's up to us to go in and rub raw the sores of discontent, galvanize them for radical social change."

That's why the push for slavery reparations has, in the space of a decade, gone from being shunned by presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2008 to being embraced by most of the party's presidential field and the subject of "fiery" hearings in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Wednesday.



Beto O’Rourke makes the pledge (NBC screen grab via YouTube).

The more fire, the better — for Democrats. But not for the rest of us, as indicated by this alleged crime as described by witnesses. The New York Post reports:

A black parolee arrested for raping and bashing a white woman on the roof of his Bronx apartment building allegedly told a witness that she "deserved" the brutal attack because of slavery, according to court papers. "She was a white girl. She deserved it because us minorities have been through slavery," Temar Bishop, 23, allegedly said to someone who witnessed the bloodied 20-year-old woman after the assaults, according to a criminal complaint. "This is what they used to do to us. This is what they did to us during slavery. They used to beat us and whip us." Temar Bishop, 23, was arrested by authorities on Friday in Virginia on a slew of charges connected to the early morning June 1 assault, which officials have deemed a hate crime, according to authorities. The 20-year-old met Bishop — who was on parole after serving just over a year behind bars for robbery — around 5 a.m. and joined him on the rooftop of the public housing building on Alexander Avenue near East 137th Street in Mott Haven, police said.

Is this the "social justice" that Democrats want?

Hat tip: Roger Luchs.