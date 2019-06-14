Left spews its malice, opportunism and double standards over Sarah Sanders' exit

Sarah Sanders was a complete diamond in speaking for and defending the man we elected, President Trump. She was so good it is hard to think who could replace her. She was poised, ladylike, on target, and could punch back as hard as the drive-bys and Democratic-operatives-with-bylines in the press could deliver. She got rid of bee ess the press had long since dismissed as unserious, such as the presidential press conference, something they are suddenly mourning big crocodile tears about as they look for something to criticize her. She also took a lot of garbage no one should ever have to take from a purportedly professional press (or anyone) - that she was a liar, that she was fat, that she was from Arkansas and therefore stupid, that there was something outrageous about her southern accent, that she didn't bake her own pies. She also was nice as heck -- getting thrown out of that Red Rooster restaurant was the peak of leftist malevolence, yet she refusing to make a scene. That she's leaving, perhaps to run for governor (which we hope she does) is sad indeed, but probably understandable. It wasn't defending Trump that had to have been so draining, it was dealing with the word-distorting, cat-calling sleazebags in the press and beyond. Who could do that and not want to flee screaming from a room?

Just a quick look at how the left is taking this on Twitter reminds us of just how effective she was - and just what they are really about. Here's all we need to remember: Start with Joe Lockhart of all people claiming she was dishonest: The fact that Republicans believe @PressSec has a bright political future in Arkansas says it all about the state of the Republican Party. No moral compass, no integrity, amoral, no honesty and most of all a cultish devotion to the most disgusting human being to ever enter theWH — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 13, 2019 Seriously, this coming from Bill Clinton's obnoxious ex-spokesman Joe Lockhart turned Facebook employee, turned CNN spewer? This guy who couldn't stop lying about Clinton's scandals? Now calling the kettle black? Same old Joe, lying like he always does, hasn't changed a bit. There was the seething passive-aggressive malevolence of this, as Liz Peek pointed out. How extraordinarily nasty this is- @PressSec did an important job w dignity & courage https://t.co/xDaP2ovNJX — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) June 14, 2019 The guy lists himself on Twitter as a 'proud independent' and ABC News' chief political analyst. Sounds like a real independent guy. Next up, this leftist - someone who identifies as a Democrat strategist and dad, with his son coming first - saying Sanders' exit looks like a good opportunity to harass her and make money. Sarah Huckabee Sanders might be leaving the White House but I have a long memory. I will make sure the lies she told and the shame she brought on herself and this nation follow her for the rest of her miserable life. I need 20,000 people to donate $1 https://t.co/AdRLFL18o9 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 14, 2019 Sorry pal, a tweet like that, promising to obsess like a rabid leftist troll farmer as well as a greedy bid to make money off it, doesn't put your son first. Then there are the Arkansas bashers, going the toilet-bowl route, hitting Sanders for where she comes from, along with her entire state-full of people: Gonna be a huge letdown for Sarah Sanders when she’s back home with her family in Arkansas and has to settle for lying about little things like whose turn it is to torture the dog — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 14, 2019 Even other lefties were appalled by how much of that was going on around Twitter. Sarah sanders shouldn’t be shamed or ridiculed for her arrogance stupidity or clothes or makeup - she should be shamed ridiculed and held accountable for the lawlessness of the man she lied fit and deaths of innocent immigrants

- Utter venal criminal mendacity - — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 14, 2019 Late Night engaged in a lot of piggishness, too. What it shows is just how bad it was for Sanders to be in the snake pit with people like these. Here she was, defending and speaking for the president we elected, doing an effective and impressive job, and the vitriol we are seeing (I didn't even have time to look deeply, this was just what came up on a first round search) is incredible. Surely it's a reminder above all about how effective she was. Yet, the bullying, abuse, and threats would take a gladiator to endure. Two good tweets from experienced old Republican pols who've been around the block a few times tell us the real story: Sarah Sanders did an amazing job defending President Trump and confronting the dishonesty and hostility of the news media. She understood the hypocrisy of ‘attack dog’ reporters claiming the right to be treated as news professionals and she met their toughness with her own. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 14, 2019 Sarah has been tough, informed, and a great spokesperson for President @realdonaldtrump.



She should take pride in service rendered. Sarah will be missed and a tough act to follow. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 14, 2019 Well done, Sarah. And unlike a lot of people, you will be missed.