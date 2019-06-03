Large group of Africans (116 men, women and children) caught wading across the Rio Grande

Our open door along the southern border for people claiming to seek asylum is such a magnet for the world’s poor that a group of 116 people traveled all the way from Africa to Mexico to enter the United States. In video tweeted out by Customs and Border Patrol, the large group, identified as coming from Angola, Cameroun, and Congo (all desperately poor) can be seen wading across the water in the Rio Grande, some carrying children in their arms – an automatic entry into the United States under law that the House of Representatives refuses to change.

There are billions of people in the world who want to get themselves into the United States and sign up for welfare benefits that are vastly richer than their average incomes at home, not to mention free medical care at emergency rooms, free schooling for their children, and all the rest of our generosity. And now that word has reached them of the open door, they are coming.

Last night, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 illegal aliens from Congo, Angola, and Cameroon near the U.S.–Mexico border. Our southern border is now a magnet for illegal immigration from all over the world. It's time for Democrats to help close the loopholes! pic.twitter.com/lxe7qqQiNj

Following this, the White House tweeted out a second video and made the point:

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector apprehended a large group of 116 individuals—from Angola, Cameroon and Congo—after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River into the U.S. on Thursday: https://t.co/5VsJsD4nPF pic.twitter.com/HWGyVtzEC6 — CBP (@CBP) May 31, 2019

Note the child in arms of a woman (source)

