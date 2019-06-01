LAPD says officers are coming down with typhoid fever, as rats and homeless pomultiplies

Cops are people who sometimes have to take on thankless dirty jobs, because someone has to take out the trash, but now that they're coming down with typhus-like illnesses, based on the multiplication of the homeless population and the accompanying rats, one wonders how fair this is. Or more to the point, if maybe leftists making policy wanted it this way. According to ABC News:

California's blue-state Democrats can thank themselves for this one, based on all their laws to 'protect' the homeless to be homeless, inadvertantly creating conditions for a plague. The left doesn't like cops of course, nor any enforcement of laws, so the idea of cops coming down with Medieval illnesses rather fits into their scheme of things. Typhus in fact means that some cops won't enforce the vagrancy laws at all. Good times for the plague. The homeless are a varied population, and while some are people who've been marginized by leftist housing policies which drive rents sky high, other are chronically homeless due to their own behavior and very difficult to help. The very condition of being homeless means eating food and leaving scraps and excrement on the streets, which are ideal ecological conditions for the drawing of rats. That's happened, and now the rats are bringing diseases. One gets the sense that the lawlessness of the whole thing and the city's refusal to regulate high concentrations of homeless encampments around the city center is now the playing field for the plague, Cops can't avoid these places as the rest of us often do - the homeless population always tends to require some kind of police intervention just by its very lawless and abnormal nature. The left will do nothing about this, of course, but the police may press city officials for some kind of relief, go on strike, or just quit bothering. But typhus is pretty serious, in fact, and even if the cops quit enforcing the law if they don't get the hazmat suits they need, one thing's probably pretty certain: This is just the beginning. Image credit: Earth'sbuddy, via Wikimedia Commons // CC NY-SA 3.0