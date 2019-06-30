Katie Hopkins explores Europe's loss of its Homelands

Hopkins travels and interviews citizens of all ages who no longer feel at home in their respective cities. The globalist leaders like Merkel, Macron and May are indifferent and impotent in dealing with the problem.

A new 42-minute documentary titled Homelands by British pundit Katie Hopkins (embedded below) is a cautionary tale for Americans. In England, Belgium, Italy, France, sovereignty and national culture are threatened by immigrants who openly reject the language, mores, laws of their host nations. European nationals, including former immigrants who have assimilated, are pushed out by a growing number of radical Moslems who are taking over towns, boroughs and sections rendering them “no-go zones” by menacing existing neighbors. Women and girls not clad in Islamic garb, as well as men going about diurnal chores are all threatened and harassed in their own countries.

The second half of the film concentrates on the plight of Jews in France. In spite of the street theater marches and perfunctory denunciations by politicians, all French Jews are in peril from marauding and violent Moslem gangs. An unprecedented number of French Jews have left with an equal number preparing to do so.

The documentary ends in Israel, where she visits recent immigrants from Europe, and in a most touching moment she reflects that Jews have a nation that will welcome them and wonders where all non-Jewish Europeans who are increasingly doubtful of their survival can go.

In a surprise move for an organization that condemned Evangelical Christians and conservatives for purported anti-Semitism, between 2014 and 2017 the ADL conducted global and national surveys which disclosed the alarming fact that among Moslems there is a significant and outsize index of anti-Semitism. Andrew Bostom summarizes:

—The prevalence of extreme Antisemitism in the West:—Belgium, 68% of Muslims vs. 21% of the general population; Spain, 62% of Muslims vs. 29% of the general population; Germany, 56% of Muslims vs. 16% of the general population; Italy, 56% of Muslims vs. 29% of the general population; United Kingdom, 54% of Muslims vs. 12% of the general population; France, 49% of Muslims vs. 17% of the general population —The prevalence of extreme Antisemitism in the U.S., 34% of Muslims vs. 14% of the general population —The prevalence of extreme Antisemitism, globally, by religious affiliation—Muslim, 49%; Christian, 24%; No religion, 21%; Hindu, 19%; Buddhist, 17% .

This is nothing new as Dr. Bostom demonstrated in his essential books, The Legacy of Islamic Antisemitism: From Sacred Texts to Solemn History and The Legacy of Jihad: Islamic Holy War and the Fate of Non -Muslims. Islamic hatred for Jews and Christians dates from the advent of Mohammed and is expressed in many passages of the Koran repeated daily in mosques in every corner of the world.

While decent people may bristle when Jews are called “descendants of pigs and apes” few are familiar with the quotes of the late Muhammad Sayyid Tantawi Grand Imam of Al Azhar University who described the Jews as: “enemies of Allah, descendants of apes and pigs.”

Since 2009, Raymond Ibrahim has published over 200 columns at the Gatestone Institute and over 100 here at American Thinker, on the systematic and unrelenting persecution of Christians by Moslems. In his recently published book Sword and Scimitar-Fourteen Centuries of War Between Islam and the West he provides a historical context to the jihads against Christendom. In June, the US Army War College shamefully bowed to pressure from CAIR and “postponed” a scheduled lecture he was to offer.

In our own nation petulant and partisan legislators refuse to confront any peril or selective immigration.

Clergy and commentators and media of both faiths airbrush the faith-driven hatred and violence against western culture and values. Katie Hopkins, to her enormous credit, looks it square in the eye.

Watch the film, embedded below.

Graphic credit: still from Homelands (cropped)