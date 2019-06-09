Joe Biden wheels out the friendship bracelets to convince us he's still Obama's bestie

Unable to secure the coveted endorsement of former President Barack Obama, even as his loyal vice president and sidekick for eight long years, he's taken to running photos of children's friendship bracelets :

Are we supposed to say 'awwww' or 'bless his heart,' or 'isn't that special?' Are we supposed to believe this photo means he really is Obama's bestie? Are we supposed to want to vote for him?

As the Daily Mail's David Martosko observes:

When my 11-year-old does this, it's heartwarming. Biden is 76 and it's cringey. https://t.co/ThYfHzBROl — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 9, 2019

Particularly because Biden is famous for photos such as these. In fact, there's a whole Pinterest page dedicated to photos of his habit of feeling up the little girls.

Shouldn't this be a topic the Democratic presidential frontrunner ought to try to get away from?

Nope, he's still at it, still unable to get Barack's endorsement and now selling himself to voters as Obama's best friend nonetheless. And doing it with little-girl stuff, as if a nice photo of the two men together wouldn't work better. Did Obama forbid him to use backslapping photos together? One wonders. Maybe Obama's refusal to endorse is worse than it looks.

What we know now is that Biden's going for the creepy again, trying to win over voters.

Martosko, by the way, as chief Washington correspondent for the Daily Mail whose website has an even bigger reach than the New York Times, is not the guy whose attention you want to grab if you do something reechy.

Especially if you've grabbed his attention so significantly that he tweets about it more than once.

Oh my. It isn't Biden's first teenage friendship bracelet (2016) https://t.co/e6d6uEXbiI — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 9, 2019

Congratulations, Biden. Still creeping after all these years .... good luck shaking that image with the kids. It's quite an achievement that after all those denials and promises of being a change dman, he's still found a way to remind us he remains Creepy Joe.

Image credit: Twitter screen grab