If you saw a helicopter crash instead of John Dean's testimony yesterday, here's the 11.5 minutes you want to watch
With even an MSNBC senior correspondent (Andrea Mitchell) admitting that John Dean's congressional testimony yesterday was all "theatre," not substance, there's no reason to watch anything but the highlight reel.
Republicans Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz were more than up to the job of exposing the absurdity of listening to John Dean about anything, much less crime or ethics. These are actually fun.
Jim Jordan:
Matt Gaetz:
Hat tip: Sundance, CTH.
Ol' Johnny boy not looking too happy under questioning.
YouTube screen grab (cropped).
