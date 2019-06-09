Harvard Harris poll reveals shocking level of public indifference to Democrats’ presidential field

News the MSM would rather you not hear about: Sixty percent of Democrats find their presidential field “underwhelming.” The Harvard Harris poll is no right-wing outfit, which is why the results of its latest poll on politics are so shocking. A large majority of the public finds the Democrats’ presidential field, in the word of a question reported on page 146 of its poll results, “underwhelming”:

Do you find the current field of Democratic party candidates for president to be impressive or underwhelming? Impressive 40% Underwhelming 60% There is also not too much confidence in the ability of any of the field to defeat President Trump. On page 147, the question is: “Which one of the Democratic presidential candidates has the best chance of winning against Donald Trump?” Joe Biden, declared by the media to be the Dems’ best hope, registers in first place, but barely gets much more than a third, at 35%. The first number below is the raw number of responses, and the second is the percentage among the sample of 1,295 registered voters Joe Biden 464 35% Bernie Sanders 149 11% Beto O'Rourke 58 4% Hillary Clinton 51 4% Kamala Harris 44 3% Elizabeth Warren 41 3% Pete Buttigieg 28 2% Michael Bloomberg 28 2% Cory Booker 21 2% Tulsi Gabbard 17 1% Andrew Yang 12 1% Kristen Gillibrand 11 1% Amy Klobuchar 10 1% John Delaney 9 1% John Hickenlooper 6 * Julian Castro 5 * Jay Inslee 2 * When it comes to personal support, pp. 144-45, the results are similar. Which of the following candidates are you most likely to vote for in a Democratic primary? Joe Biden 177 36% Bernie Sanders 85 17% Kamala Harris 37 8% Elizabeth Warren 26 5% Pete Buttigieg 25 5% Beto O'Rourke 19 4% Cory Booker 13 3% John Hickenlooper 6 1% Mike Gravel 5 1% Tim Ryan 4 1% Andrew Yang 3 1% Julian Castro 3 1% Michael Bloomberg 3 1% Jay Inslee 3 1% John Delaney 2 1% Eric Swalwell 2 * Kristen Gillibrand 2 * Seth Moulton 2 * Tulsi Gabbard 1 * Amy Klobuchar * * Marianne Williamson - - Wayne Messam - - Other 3 1% Not sure 56 12% Not planning on voting 10 2% That last figure of 10% is a key. Already a tenth of Democrats are turned off and don’t plan to vote. My suspicion is that they are turned off by the vitriol and constant carping against President Trump. I expect the tone of the Democrats to get even shriller as te election nears.