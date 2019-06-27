Google execs some of the worst liars in the world

Sen. Ted Cruz was questioning a Google executive today about a Project Veritas report charging that Google steers conservative queries to liberal sites. The exec agreed that Google should not be a political tool for any one political viewpoint and denied knowledge of Google trying to prevent another “Trump situation” in 2020. Maybe we can help her out.

I Googled “bad things said about donald trump” because we all know that lots of people say very bad things about Trump all the time. Google apparently doesn’t understand the difference between “about trump” and “by trump”, so it steered me to liberal sites. See for yourself. Lies apply only to people with souls, the soulless get an eternal free pass. Just ask Google.