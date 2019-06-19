Do Democrats respect legal immigrants?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) will sign a bill allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses in the Empire State, a counsel to the governor announced Monday evening.

New York is joining other states in approving drivers' licenses for illegal immigrants. This is from the Hill :

The measure was approved by the state assembly last week and passed the Democratic state Senate on Monday, according to WKBW.

Cuomo has long supported the policy but has expressed concern that information collected through the application process could be used against immigrants.

In a statement, Counsel to the Governor Alphonso David said Attorney General Letitia James (D) has reviewed the bill to ensure there are safeguards preventing the data from being used for such purposes.

Governor Cuomo is concerned that Information could used against illegal immigrants?

This entire law is insane.

First, how do we know the real identity of a person in the country illegally? Are we doing background checks in their home country?

Second, it will create a tremendous vote fraud potential. What stops a person from getting a license and then registering to vote?

Last, and important, it mocks the rule of law. What do we say to those who respected immigration law? What's the point of paying legal fees or waiting your turn if New York can do a shortcut and give you a license?

A bad idea from a political party that has lost its senses.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.