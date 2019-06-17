Dictator in exile, Medici edition: Is Obama secretly meeting with Italy's Renzi to get their stories straight?

Former President Obama's weird careening around Europe is starting to have the look of a spygate rationale. Following his earlier meetings, publicly known, with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, he's now meeting secretly with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, in what might just be a bid for the two of them to get their stories straight. Italy, recall, is the nation that elected a Trump-like new government, following the deep state collaborations of the earlier government, and the new government has fired four Italian intelligence officials, apparently over a spygate bid to pin Russian collusion charges, falsely, on President Trump via planted emails, in a Machiavellian bid to get him thrown out of office.

That's the suggestion from Joe Hoft over at GatewayPundit, which has a long and involved piece about the former president's latest travels, citing quite a few open sources. He begins: As reported on May 25th==>> Earlier this month Italian Prime Minister Conte asked for the resignations of four top intelligence officials after his call with President Donald Trump. And now another Internet Sleuth has uncovered some shocking news related to the recent removal of these top Italian intelligence ministers from their positions as top spies in the government. Spygate figure George Papadopoulos, the low level Trump aide who was targeted in the Mueller dragnet as well as in FBI surveillance, seems to think this might be what's going on. He tweeted: Two weeks after I exposed Italy’s role in spygate, Obama is heading to Italy today to meet with the former Italian prime minister who weaponized his intel assets against us. Keep focused, America. The real headlines are now coming out. ๐บ๐ธ๐บ๐ธ๐บ๐ธ — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 16, 2019 The report is long and involved and well-supported with primary documents from a variety of sources. What it looks like here is Obama scrambling to get his story straight with the Italians one step ahead of the lawmen seeking to uncover the origins of the entire spygate fiasco. He's met with Merkel. He's met with Macron. He's keeping close to the luxury palace pad in the south of France. And he's sure as heck not saying anything, just secretly meeting with the spygate partners in Europe, looking less Louis XIV and more like a Medici prince. This looks like one worth watching for it's outcome. Read the whole thing here. Image credit: Public domain image, via Wikipedia with satirical additions by Monica Showalter