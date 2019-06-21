Devin Nunes calls out 'old pervy congressmen' for grilling Hope Hicks about her 'love life'

The House Democrats disgraced themselves yesterday by subpoenaing former White House communications director Hope Hicks for a closed-door testimony intended to generate headlines about a Trump aide refusing to answer questions. The specific questions she refused to answer are unknown, and there were no C-SPAN cameras to record the spectacle, but according to Representative Devin Nunes, who spoke to Republicans who were in the hearing, the questions were...questionable: "It was quite embarrassing to watch the Democratic congressmen essentially ask Hope Hicks about her love life. I think that's very bizarre to have a bunch of old pervy congressmen asking someone who has no new knowledge about her love life[.]"

It is politically incorrect these days to judge any woman on her looks, but c'mon — Hope Hicks isn't just beautiful; she is off-the-charts gorgeous, ticking every box on the current standards of beauty: tall, willowy, high cheekbones, hair flowing in a just-so framing of her face, and a confident walk.

Fox News screen grab via YouTube. Many people find beauty alluring, something they want to be around. Some even see beauty as transcendent, like the poet John Keats, who ended his poem "Ode on Grecian Urn" with the famous words, "Beauty is truth, truth beauty, — that is all Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know." But other people — jealous people, the kind who feed off anger — react oppositely. Politicians on the left feed off envy, the unworthiest emotion of all, yet one of the most common. And it is not limited to politicians, as this 1980s TV commercial recognized: "Don't hate me because I'm beautiful." Hope Hicks embodies all that people who are filled with envy love to hate. Beauty, accomplishment, success...and did I mention that she is Caucasian?