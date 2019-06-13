Denver elects an Ocasio-Cortez wannabe to its city council

Is the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez phenomenon spreading through the country? In Denver, it looks as if the Bronx congresswoman has got an imitator, and not just in the Latina looks department. We're talking the bad stuff, the Hugo Chávez socialist department.

Denver City Council candidate Candi CdeBaca is not shy about her love for communism. No matter how many times it has failed in violence, poverty and mass murder, she’s still a fan. In April Candi promised to push communism “by any means necessary.”

On June 5th Candi won a seat on the Denver City Council.

Here's a video of her, supporting that argument:

Small, local elections matter.



Watch: Denver City Council Winner Promises Communism “By Any Means Necessary” pic.twitter.com/NSPQmF4OoH — Amy ♀️ (@RightHookUSA) June 11, 2019

Saying:

I don't believe that our current economic system actually works. Capitalism by design is extractive and in order to generate profit in a capitalist system something has to be exploited. That's land, labor or resources. And I think that we're in late phase capitalism and we know it doesn't work and we've got to move into something new. And I believe in community ownership of land, labor and resources and distribution of those resources. And so whatever that morphs into I think will serve community the best. And I'm excited to usher it in by any means necessary.

This is kind of shocking. Because in this day and age, communism ought to be about as popular as Nazism. Yet here we have Denver, electing a Millennial with views that match those of 1930s-style Stalinists whose views would have made them pariahs in all but the most bohemian arts enclaves in the states, places whose aim was to choquer la bourgeoisie, or to shock the boozhwah, to paraphrase Tom Wolfe.

This woman isn't anything shocking at all. She's actually the new normal.

She's too new and obscure to have a Wikipedia page, but take a look at who she says she is on her political campaign page:

In 2009, I moved to Washington, DC as a New Leaders Intern and New Leaders Fellow with the Center for Progressive Leadership. A four-month fellowship led to a six-year opportunity to be a part of history under President Barack Obama's leadership. During this time, I worked at Excelencia in Education, a national education policy organization, the District of Columbia Public Schools and the Cesar Chavez Foundation. These roles afforded me the opportunity to deepen my policy skills and balance it with action. I became an expert in policy development, policy analysis, investigation, federal policy compliance, and community organizing. In DC, I learned how to use policy to protect the most vulnerable while still encouraging innovation and growth.

She includes a long list of published papers, and a huge extended list of establishment honors and awards to rival any Rotary Club wall. And her endorsement list reads like a who's who of the Democratic establishment. The Democratic Socialists, of course, are listed near the top, but the rest are pure stodgy establishment.

To top that off, she's not original at all — despite the fact that her last name, a storied old New Mexico–origin Spanish family name which ought to be good for some authenticity cred, is not utilized to any advantage. Nope, she wants to be Ocasio-Cortez and has clearly borrowed from the Puerto Rican–origin Bronx/Queens freshman congresswoman's campaign theme. All Latinas, see, are now alike now that they sell the same failed 19th century–origin German Marxist elixir.

And well, it worked, she got elected, and now another communist is taking office through a blue city to Californify another city and state.

Look forward to more sanctuary-citying, more persecution of Christians, a growing homeless population, sky-high housing prices, bureaucrat-hiring, corruption, loss of freedoms, and bankrupt municipal pensions, all hallmarks of having actual communists in city government. Look for lots of Trump-hate grandstanding. Look for lots of featherbedding and getting comfortable. What's different now is that they're not even trying to hide their socialism; they're wearing it on their sleeves, utilizing young Latina faces as their prow mermaids.

Given CdeBaca's views, and the fact that's an establishment imitator, she's really more the banality of evil than the shocker of the bourgeoisie. But it doesn't make this trend any less disturbing. Socialism is the surest road for any city, state, or country to fall into ruin, and it's winning elections.

Image credit: Candi for Council, campaign screen shot via shareable YouTube.