Democrat 2020 illegal immigration hysteria reaches new heights

The purpose of a primary debate used to be an informed discussion of the issues affecting Americans. At the second debate debacle, Democrats felt the need to pledge their allegiance to citizens of other countries, as was on gregarious display last night. Fifteen million viewers were subjected to the most ridiculous of lies and outlandish hysteria concerning illegal aliens — otherwise known by P.C. terminology as immigrants — and their plight. The madness kicked off with the question of what should be done to the thousands of people converging daily at the southern border. Kamala Harris announced that she "will release children from cages." John Hickenlooper expressed his utmost disbelief "that this country would sanction federal agents to take children from the arms of their parents, put them in cages, actually put them up for adoption[.]" "This president, though, for immigrants, there is nothing he will not do to separate a family, cage a child," Eric Swalwell chimed in.

To anyone affected by amnesia, let it be known that the president signed an executive order last year that directed the Department of Homeland Security to keep families together after they were detained crossing the border illegally. "We are going to keep the families together. I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated," Trump admitted before ordering the defense secretary to provide additional facilities to the DHS for the housing and care of "alien families." On children in detention centers, Marianne Williamson bellowed: "This is collective child abuse." She's right. There is child abuse emanating from the border. It involves massive human-trafficking operations run by Central American organizations. There is no one more disturbed by this than President Trump himself. "This is an urgent humanitarian issue. My Administration is committed to leveraging every resource we have to confront this threat, to support the victims and survivors, and to hold traffickers accountable for their heinous crimes." In 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made 1,588 human-trafficking arrests and identified 308 victims. As reported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Mark Morgan, "[t]he majority of individuals that ICE apprehends and arrest are criminals[.] ... [W]e're not ripping up families. We're enforcing the rule of law, maintaining integrity of the system." Section 1325 of U.S. Immigration Law calls for the imprisonment of illegals who attempt improper entry. Morgan attests that the facilities are overcrowded as more and more foreigners flout the immigration laws of our land. ICE is "actually begging" Congress to pass a supplement to give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding for more bed space for children. According to the way things usually work, when a father commits an illegal act, his children don't come along with him to prison. According to the way the bleeding hearts of 2020 candidates work, criminals deserve not only protection, but free food, clothing, and access to medical care. Total obliviousness to the reality of certain people referred to as "legal immigrants" may be the problem here. Surprisingly enough, there are actual rules to the process of becoming a legal citizen of the United States. Some of these include applying for a Green Card (Permanent Resident Card), which garners the following: Gives you official immigration status in the United States

Entitles you to certain rights and responsibilities

Is required if you wish to naturalize as a U.S. citizen There are an estimated 11.3 million illegal aliens living in the United States. As the country that absorbs the most immigrants in the world, the U.S. government ought to have a say on how and where people can arrive. Kamala Harris renounced Trump's perverted, xenophobic worldview amid great applause: "He says go back to where you came from. That is not reflective of our America and our values and it has got to end." It looks as though everyone is conveniently forgetting about the way Obama handled this. Just a short while ago, in 2014, Obama appeared on ABC news and spouted the most unconscionable of blasphemies. "That is our direct message to the families in Central America: Do not send your children to the borders." Worst of all, he continued that the U.S. Border Patrol should be allowed to "stem the flow of illegal crossings and speed the return of those who do cross over[.] ... Undocumented workers [sic] broke our immigration laws, and I believe that they must be held accountable." In the words of Ronald Reagan, "a nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation." At one point, the Democrats correctly concurred with this aphorism. In the current crazed race to overthrow Trump, the law is suspended, criminality is absolved, and mendacious accusations are meted out. Far from genuinely caring about foreigners, these candidates will use them as ideological human shields to create an apocalyptic image of Republican rule. Who needs tangible solutions when warped thinking and panic-inducing narratives are the name of the general election game? Image: Mobilus In Mobili via Wikimedia Commons.