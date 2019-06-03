Deep State still at it, manipulating 2020 election by dumping illegals into Florida, Border Patrol union chief charges

So in the wake of this, there was a strange decision from someone at the Customs and Border Protection to dump many of the hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals coming here illegally into Florida, a non-sanctuary state.

Not too long ago, President Trump declared that sanctuary states would take the bulk of the migrant surge rolling in from our unguarded southern border. Sanctuary states, after all, are incentives to immigrate without bothering about paperwork. Come here illegally and it'll be no different for you than for those who immigrate legally with all its vetting and expenses. The left screamed about the coming influx, but it made sense.

At the time, the Department of Homeland Security said it was being done for space reasons.

Florida's governor, Rick DeSantis protested, saying his state didn't have the free accommodations the migrants required, according to the Miami Herald.

“We cannot accommodate in Florida the dumping of unlawful migrants into our state,” DeSantis said during a press conference and bill signing ceremony on the state’s west coast. “I think it will tax our resources, our schools, the healthcare, law enforcement, state agencies.” DeSantis said he’s “investigated” reports from two South Florida sheriffs that Customs and Border Patrol agents will begin flying hundreds of undocumented immigrants into the region starting around the beginning of June. But the governor’s statements Friday show that, like many of the state’s politicians — some of them President Donald Trump’s close allies — he remains mostly in the dark about the details of a hugely controversial proposal.

It was weird stuff, given that Florida is a non-sanctuary state and Gov. DeSantis is a political ally of President Trump. And what's more, there are Floridians who remember the migrant dumping done by Fidel Castro to wreak havoc on the state in the form of the 1980 Mariel boatlift, the time when Castro emptied out his mental institutions and prisons into a mass boatlift to Florida (not everyone who came was a criminal, but there were enough criminals to be noticible and make the public angry). But some creep somewhere decided to dump more migrants onto Florida. All one can conclude is that the ways of government are very very weird.

Now a more credible source says that no, it was the deep state at it again, nakedly attempting to undercut President Trump. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd says that the apparent government idiocy was actually a planned act.

I will say it and repeat it over and over again — it’s very well documented that we have people in the department that do not support the president, they do not support his agenda and they did not want to see him get elected. They don’t have the same enforcement mind that this president has, they know that they have to undermine him and that’s what is taking place today.

That's a signal that Deep State is still on the job and is pressing political buttons in an attempt to manipulate the 2020 election against President Trump. Mariel sank Jimmy Carter's re-election bid in 1980, nd now someone in that Border Patrol agency is betting that a second Mariel composed of unvetted Central American migrants, will do the same thing. Someone out there, is trying to pull another Castro, this time on Trump. The migrants, far from being the stable moms-and-kids of media lore, are actually going to wreak havoc on any state that has to take them. Someone wanted that state to be Florida.

It's pretty obvious from Judd's statements that he knows what he's talking about and probably has a name in mind. What's more, finding that person who issued the dump-them-into-Florida order wouldn't be hard to find.

If this is true, it's just the beginning of what Deep State is capable of doing and there will be more such incidents of potential sabotage. President Trump should get to the bottom of this politicized effort and call for an investigation, perhaps appointing another special counsel. Heads should roll for this, as the French say, to encourage the others.

Image credit: CNBC, via shareable YouTube screen shot