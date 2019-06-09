Daily Beast slimed Trump sons with fake news claim they skipped out on tab at Irish pub

Joshua Caplan of Breitbart chronicles the disgraceful conduct of the Daily Beast:

We are at a point where skepticism is necessary any time a media outlet reports negative news about Donald Trump or any members of his family. The Daily Beast provides the latest example of the disgusting eagerness to find something bad to say.

Donald Trump Jr. and younger brother Eric visited Igoe Inn Bar & Restaurant in Doonbeg, Ireland, during their father’s 5-day visit to Western Europe to meet the British royal family and attend the 75th anniversary of D-Day commemorative ceremonies. According to the Irish Mirror, the Trump sons ordered a round of drinks for “ecstatic locals” and even “helped out by pulling the pints.”

Instead of reporting the happiness of ordinary folks in Ireland to great and mix with their American guests from the first family, the Best behaved in a beastly fashion, apparently seizing on this language in the Irish Mirror in order to create an imaginary “dine and dash” scenario:

When asked who covered the tab, the pub owner replied that she wasn’t certain who paid it, adding that the sons didn’t carry around cash on them. “We were told it’d be all sorted later so there’s no problem,” Kennedy said.

The Beast seized on this to make a fake claim:

On Saturday, the Daily Beast published a report [later revised – TL] entitled, “Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Still Have Not Paid Irish Bar Tab,” in which it claimed that Don and Eric skipped out on the bill. However, the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, located in the small western village of Ireland, had actually arranged to pay the tab in its entirety.

As a matter of fact (facts being absent in the Beast’s report) it was indeed “all sorted later”:

Following the Daily Beast’s report, the Igoe dispelled it as fake news. “We have just had the most fantastic week in Doonbeg with the visit of the Trump family. I would like to clarify that The Igoe Inn was paid in full for the round of drinks that Eric & Don bought for our customers. We appreciate their business,” the statement read.

I do hope that President Trump tweets this out.

Compounding the outrage, the Beast is refusing to actually apologize. Read the whole thing.