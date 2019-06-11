Could bribes be involved in Congress's refusal to seal the border?

It is no secret that the Mexican drug cartels are, at least in large part, running Mexico. Those whom they cannot bribe, they murder. The murders are intentionally brutal, sending an unmistakable message to those who might otherwise dare to defy them. The cartel’s profits are on a scale that dwarfs some small countries. They command literal armies of soldiers, men not unlike the brutal Waffen SS, which committed heinous war crimes in the 1940s. In short, the Mexican drug cartels are a quasi-nation, one at war with the United States. A considerable portion of the money made by the cartels is in conjunction with bringing illegal aliens to the U.S. Undoubtedly, the massive swarms of illegals crossing our borders could not do so without direct assistance from Mexico — not only the cartels, but their bribed officials in the Mexican government.

They also could not do this without direct assistance from the United States Congress. Congress has the power, at any time, to enact laws that would control our borders and protect our national sovereignty. The members of Congress have steadfastly refused to do this. Worse yet, they have blocked every effort by the president to enforce what laws do exist. Their motives can partly be explained by political machinations. The Democrats can expand their Electoral College representation by bringing millions of new residents into blue states and placing them on the census. They can also increase their state representation in Congress by this means. But that is not the whole story. There are also Republicans who oppose the president in his efforts to enforce immigration laws. Why are they cooperating with Democrats? What do they have to gain? Corruption, in one form or another, is nothing new in the halls of power. Moreover, government officials have been found guilty of accepting much smaller amounts of illegal money than the cartels can easily afford to offer. While one should never lightly suggest a conspiracy theory, one disturbing possibility is that some congressmen are secretly accumulating great wealth, and doing so by accepting bribes from the cartels. If that is true, they would certainly pull the levers of power in exactly the way we now see them doing. If that is true, then how large a scale, how many corrupt officials, are there? Dare we ask? Are we to assume that the cartels have made no attempt to bribe the U.S. Congress? Are we to assume that they have not succeeded? What reasonable explanation is there for the obstinacy of lawmakers, judges, and others in government? What explains their patently absurd demands that we should have no borders? To be sure, their numbers are swelled by fellow travelers and useful idiots, by ideologues who need no bribes to hate America — but the coordination we see among them must reach to high levels. I hope I am being paranoid, but as the saying goes, just because one is paranoid, that does not mean that no one is out to get him.