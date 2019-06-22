Cory Booker tips his hand: Only one male on Democrat presidential ticket

Senator Cory Booker, one of many Democratic hopefuls for 2020 election, explained his vision of the most relevant qualifications one needs to accumulate in order to get on the presidential ticket. When answering to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell question about possibly being Joe Biden's running mate, Booker said: "I do not think there should be two men on a ticket[.] ... [W]e should have tickets that have racial and gender diversity in them." By any means, this is a huge revelation. Finally, here comes the universal quick fix for a big variety of problems this country faces. There is no need for political, diplomatic, or administrative proficiency, sound discernment of this country's wants and needs. Equally inessential are abilities to find solutions to the multitude of international problems, including intricate relationships with China and Russia, rising provocations of Iranian mullahs and the total situation in the Middle East. Or ability to generate some ideas in regards to our pressing domestic issues: the immigration problem, skyrocketing cost of health care services and medications, infrastructure, to name a few. What we really require is just a certain sex and skin color. This should magically resolve each and every matter and controversy in America.

Of course, sex, race, and sexual orientation have lots of significance in some democratic circles and for Cory Booker in particular. But would American people share his position on sex and racial quotas, which Booker so desperately wants to impose onto our government? Rather than making them transparent, which is an indication of a true democratic society, Booker is pushing for a deep division among races, between sexes, and among ethnic groups. This utterly tribalistic, perversely chauvinistic approach visibly manifests to everyone which side stands against the unity of American people. That is a result of identity politics, so popular with the Left. There is one more aspect to the "racial and gender diversity" stance of Cory Booker and his likes. When and if a minority woman will be elected to the high office, would Booker and his allies be willing to accept at face value any justified criticism of that person? I don't think so. As a president, Barack Obama had his pluses and minuses, albeit any criticism directed at him, no matter how sensible, was met with vicious screams of "racism" from the Left. That was the case with a half-white, half-black male. Now, just try to imagine what will happen if somebody dares to convey a single word of disapproval against a minority woman. A meritless, identity-based approach to the selection of presidential candidates is the way many Dems prefer and approve. Come 2020, Americans will surely make their standpoint known on this stratagem.