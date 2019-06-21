Condi Rice schools ignorant NBC lefty reporter about real racism

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice took NBC to the woodshed after its reporter attempted to egg her into claiming that race relations now are worse than they've ever been under President Trump. The reporter's aim was to Get Trump and she knew that Rice was no Trumpster, so on that logic she thought Rice would be an easy mark. There was just one problem with the plan: She didn't know Rice very well.

"Look, it sure doesn't feel worse than what I grew up with in Jim Crow Alabama," Rice told the NBC interviewer. "So let's drop this notion that we're in worse race relations today than we were in the past. Really? That means we've made no progress. Really? And so, I think the hyperbole about how much worse it is, isn't doing us any good." Rice didn't point out to the woman the details of how bad it truly was, or if she did, the embarrassing-to-NBC details didn't make the camera shot, but here's the synopsis: Rice was there back when things were extremely bad, in 1963, in Birmingham, Alabama. That was when Klansmen blew up a black Baptist church to protest school desegregation, murdering four young schoolgirls and injuring 20 other parishioners. That was Rice's church and the girls killed were her childhood friends. Not only did the Klan killers nearly get away with it as the Democrat-led state dropped all charges (we return to the next detail about why Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rice, were lifelong Republicans), those Democrats running the show then refused to hunt the entire group of Klan conspirators and collaborators down even though everyone knew who they were, leaving the murdered girls without significant justice until the late 1990s (although one of the killers died of old age before getting what he deserved). That's what's meant by bad race relations - widespread racism and a vile system that did all it could to keep race-motivated killers out of the electric chair. Any question she's right? To compare that to President Trump is complete nonsense for someone who's lived through real racism. In a way, NBC thesis, which they tried to suck Condi into, about Trump being the pinnacle of racism, parallels the junk thought about death camps spouted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was just schooled by a Polish lawmaker into not cheapening the Holocaust by comparing that horror to U.S. illegal migrant detention centers for political purposes. Rice shut the reporter down because she knew the real story from her own life and she didn't want her experience cheapened, any more than the Polish legislator wanted Nazi history glossed over, just to fling darts at President Trump. She may not be a big fan of President Trump's but she sure as heck wasn't going to allow her steely integrity to be compromised by any today's-politics comparison to her experience in the Jim Crow South, either. She's always been a bit of a schoolmarm (this was my impression from traveling with her as part of the press in 2008). It's to her credit that she put that talent to work. Oh, and didn't she look good doing it? It's been ten years since she's been Secretary of State and, man, she still looks awesome. Image credit: Twitter screen shot