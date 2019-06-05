Catholic bishop bombarded for stating well known doctrine on homosexuality

A Catholic bishop has ignited a controversy by reiterating traditional Catholic doctrine. He claims that homosexuality is harmful for children. Children appear to be the main target of the homosexual community. Bishop Thomas Tobin, in Rhode Island, recently tweeted, "A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ 'Pride Month' events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children." This is Catholic doctrine and common sense.

For this, Tobin was severely attacked. Martina Navratilova claimed, "Catholic clergy has been a lot more dangerous to kids than LGBT." Tobin has been described as a "hate-filled hypocrite" spreading "poisonous thinking." Mia Farrow tweeted, "This is pure ignorance & bigotry." British comic Julian Clary said, "May God strike you down Bishop, at His earliest convenience." The Boston Globe proclaimed in a headline that Tobin is guilty of sending out a "homophobic tweet." Joe Lazzerini, the president of Rhode Island Pride, said, "He is like the Donald Trump of the Catholic Church, he goes on Twitter and spews out hate." Lazzerini further said he "calls on Bishop Tobin to do some self-reflection as the majority of Catholic Rhode Islanders in this state reject the idea that to be Catholic is to be complicit to intolerance, bigotry and fear." The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) was asked if it would make a statement of support for Bishop Tobin, but it chose not to comment. The U.S. bishops' silence in effect supports Tobin's critics. The Church has been silent on this issue with the exception of Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas. Strickland tweeted, "Please stop labeling bishops who speak the truth of the Gospel as homophobic. Stating this truth is not homophobia, it is simply reality." The homosexual mafia knows that a massive reaction to any criticism will result in its critics backing down. In all, the bishop's tweet has so far received more than 65,000 responses. This induced Bishop Tobin to offer something of an apology. He wrote, "I regret that my comments yesterday about Pride Month have turned out to be so controversial in our community, and offensive to some, especially the gay community. That certainly was not my intention, but I understand why a good number of individuals have taken offense. The Catholic Church has respect and love for members of the gay community, as do I. Individuals with same-sex attraction are beloved children of God and our brothers and sisters." Critics of Bishop Tobin have commented on the extensive abuse of children by clergy in the Catholic Church as if he were responsible for this. Tobin obviously opposes this behavior. The Church has been infiltrated by homosexuals. Any organization that has access to young children is attractive to these individuals. The Boy Scouts and the Big Brother organization have been compelled by the courts to accept homosexual leaders. Abusers of children are not Catholics or Christian. They are more likely Satanists. In many circles, the three sentences of Bishop Tobin's original tweet are considered "hate speech," "poisonous thinking," "ignorant and bigoted," and "homophobic." These formerly unremarkable sentences are grounds for being ostracized, fired from your job, and even sentenced to prison in some locations. Children are the primary target of the homosexual movement. One of their tactics is named some variation of Drag Queen Story Time. This is an international program where libraries and bookstores have men in drag read stories to children. The stated purpose of this program is to "instill a sense of love and acceptance in our children while encouraging them to be true to themselves." Drag Queen Story Time organizer Matthew Humphrey has said previously that the event aims to let children know that it's OK to be different and it's OK for other kids to be different. However, drag queen Dylan Pontiff admitted that drag queens at these story hours "are trying to groom the next generation." Drag Queen Story Time has had a problem with a number of drag queens convicted of sexually assaulting children. Two drag queens from Houston represent only those known to have been convicted. "William Travis Dees was convicted in 2004 of sex crimes against four young children (ages 4, 5, 6, and 8), was jailed, and is listed as a 'high risk sex offender.'" Alberto Garza was convicted of assaulting an 8-year-old boy in 2008. Protecting children from such people is not hateful. John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts degree in international relations from St. Mary's University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. Image: WPRI via YouTube.