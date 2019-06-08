California judge throws out Google’s motion to dismiss, allows political discrimination lawsuit to proceed to discovery phase

A judge on Friday rejected Google’s motions to throw out a lawsuit brought by fired engineer James Damore accusing the internet company of discrimination against conservatives, men and white people.

The lawsuit alleging that Google discriminates against employees on the basis of political beliefs has passed a crucial test, allowing the plaintiffs to demand and receive internal documents, emails and text messages and other records such as audio and video recordings related to their contention. Levi Sumagaysay of the San Jose Mercury-News reports:

The ruling by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian Walsh means the case, which Damore exited late last year in favor of arbitration, can move forward into the discovery phase.

“This ruling is a significant step forward for all California workers, and sends notice to Silicon Valley that discrimination of any kind will not be escape legal scrutiny,” lead plaintiffs’ attorney Harmeet Dhillon said in a statement.

If you are not familiar with Harmeet Dhillon, she is one of my heroes, a conservative lawyer and political activist (RNC national committeewoman for California) who is smart and tough enough to take on the world’s most powerful company and win.

The judge utterly vanquished Google's attempt to shit down the case:

The court denied three different Google motions to dismiss the lawsuit. Now the plaintiffs can request access to internal Google documents to try to support their allegations, which also include some people being “denied employment because of their actual and perceived conservative political activities and affiliations, and their status as actual or perceived Asian or Caucasian male job applicants,” according to the lawsuit.

Allum Bokhari of Breitbart adds:

This is potentially a huge problem for the tech giant, as previous leaks of internal documents and video have repeatedly exposed the company’s extreme political bias.

I strongly suspect that in internal conversations now subject to discovery, Google employees have expressed even more extreme views about conservatives than those in the video Bokhari links to. Those could be highly damaging.

It is important to note that James Damore, who first brought the class action lawsuit, has entered arbitration with Google, and is no longer among the plaintiffs. But two other Google employees joined and remain in the class.

If you fear Google’s stranglehold on access to information and its obvious political bias, than I urge you to contribute to the effort, as Harmeet Dhillon indicated is necessary:

Thanks @LibertarianBlue -- our firm has been fighting this battle on its own, with small contributions from individual supporters that have made it possible to get this far. But now that we are entering discovery, supporters may help us here: https://t.co/XyEhpUTvQf https://t.co/uB2sAGg2WU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 7, 2019

I urge readers to donate to this case. Google's position as gatekeeper to information online, including YouTube, is scary, given its extreme leftist political bias.