Beyond satire: The Left embraces a Monty Python sketch as its political program

The British comedy ensemble Monty Python was one of the major influences on the evolution of comedy in the English-speaking world. Its secret of success was to take the utterly absurd and treat it as a straightforward reality in the most serious possible tone. The classic "Ministry of Silly Walks" sketch is an excellent example of the formula at work. But in a bizarre twist, it is a measure of the mass psychosis of the Left that it has embraced with fervor what the Python troupe found to be a hilarious departure from reality in its movie The Life of Brian.

The understatement of the week has to be "The Left just doesn't get it." Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab.