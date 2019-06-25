Bernie Sanders’s student loan forgiveness a boon to the rich and advantaged

Since 1958 , the federal government has progressively involved itself deeper and deeper into the business of making loans for college education, eventually taking over the business entirely in 2010 . Colleges saw this pot of gold and raised their costs much faster than inflation.

Academia knew that government would subsidize them so there were few budget constraints. (Politicians and bureaucrats have never had concern about costs. After all, they have greatly enriched themselves over the years. Borrowing and higher taxes were always the cure)

Now that student debt is up to $1.6 trillion, Democrats have a solution. More taxes and more government spending. Isn't that a new idea and progressive?

Kids who graduate from college make more than kids who don't and the solution by Democrats is to give a huge gift to those who make more?

Kids who graduate from high price colleges like Harvard and Yale make more than those of us who went to smaller and cheaper schools, yet Bernie wants to bail out these students, no matter what their debt is and no matter what they make. How generous he is with our money.

Kids who borrowed to go to expensive schools, borrowed to go on vacations, borrowed to eat and drink, would be bailed out of much more debt than those who were frugal. I thought Democrats were for fairness.

Since Democrats are into reparations, those of us who went to cheaper schools, lived at home and paid our debt back should get reparations to make us equal to those who the Democrats want to bail out. I worked, borrowed and lived at home my last two years of college because my debt was $2,000 and I thought that was high. When my three kids went to college, my wife and I used regular student loans, parent-plus loans, credit cards, life insurance loans, home equity loans, savings and money from retirement accounts to put them through. All amounts have been paid back. Shouldn’t we get reparations for our sacrifice instead of higher taxes to bail out others?

I went to the University of Illinois my freshman year in 1971 and the total cost was around $1,500. Today it is around $30,000 -- or twenty times as much. Meanwhile, in 1971, the average per-gallon price of gasoline was 36 cents and today it is only around eight times as much despite higher taxes in the price. Yet, Democrats continually rip into oil companies for greed and profits while advocating more money for subsidized educational institutions that pay no income taxes.

It is no wonder that Bernie Sanders likes socialism. He and his wife have purchased three houses while living off the public trough. His wife did very well living off student loans while bankrupting a college and he lives very well working very few days a year as a spoiled, privileged member of Congress.

Now that student debt is massive and defaults are rising, the same people that said government would make money taking over student loans now ask for current and future taxpayers to eat the loans and yet there is little or any mention of colleges lowering their costs.

The solution for Democrats, when government causes so much of the problem, is to confiscate a greater and greater share of money and power for the government. As Democrats throw mud against the wall as they pander for votes by promising free stuff, most of the media cheers and calls them smart and progressive while I see everything they promise as backwards, regressive and oppressive. I have seen nothing that indicates intelligence in their policies or that they have learned from history in their proposals. Their goal is simply to make the government and themselves richer while making a greater share of people dependent on government.

Everything people need to know about Sanders and what he believes comes from his website, where in 2011 he loved Venezuela. A significant number of policies espoused by most Democrats would lead to economic collapse.

Close The Gaps: Disparities That Threaten America These days, the American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina, where incomes are actually more equal today than they are in the land of Horatio Alger. Who's the banana republic now?

Our economic freedom and prosperity are at risk.