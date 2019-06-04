Bernie Sanders finally mentions he is a Jew – to complain about 'anti-Semitism' in an article about his wealth

Only Bernie Sanders could write an entire New York Times essay titled, I" Know Where I Came From. Does President Trump?" without mentioning Jewish.

Until it became useful for him to claim being a victim of anti-Semitism, there is no visible evidence of Bernie Sanders embracing his Jewish heritage, and plenty of evidence of him avoiding it. Daniel Greenfield yesterday pointed out:

Instead, in typical Bernie fashion, it describes his father as a Polish immigrant.

"My father came to this country from Poland at the age of 17 with barely a nickel in his pocket," Sanders writes.

And that's as close to the subject as he gets. He describes his father as an immigrant. That's it. An immigrant from Poland.

It’s not just conservatives who have noticed, either. In 2016 the New York Times published an article titled, “Bernie Sanders Is Jewish, but He Doesn’t Like to Talk About It.”

When Senator Bernie Sanders thanked supporters for his landslide victory in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, he wistfully reminisced about his upbringing as “the son of a Polish immigrant who came to this country speaking no English and having no money.” While the crowd cheered, Rabbi Michael Paley of New York was among many Jews watching the speech who were taken aback. He said he was surprised that the Vermont senator had not explicitly described his father as a “Polish Jewish immigrant,” a significant distinction given Poland’s checkered history with its Jewish population.

Bernie has been playing footsie (and worse) with the large and growing Jew-hating and Israel-hating faction of the Democratic Party, so the last thing he wanted was an embrace – or even a bare mention – of his Jewish heritage. That romance with Jew-haters has continued into the current election cycle, with one of his key aides caught and forced to apologize for disseminating a common trope against American Jews, as Politico reported lastMarch:

A spokeswoman for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign apologized Tuesday after questioning whether the “American-Jewish community has a dual allegiance to the state of Israel” — a comment condemned by Jewish leaders across the political spectrum as having anti-Semitic overtones.

But apparently Bernie made the judgment that his friends on the Left hate fake socialists who become millionaires through politics more than they hate Jews. The awkward fact is Bernie is a great example of a man who went into politics purportedly to do good and ended up doing very well indeed. The same Politico that publicized the anti-Semitism of his aide just published an article on Bernie’s wealth, and Bernie suddenly has discovered that he is Jewish -- and a victim of anti-Semitism.

In a strict, bottom-line sense, Sanders has become one of those rich people against whom he has so unrelentingly railed. The champion of the underclass and castigator of “the 1 percent” has found himself in the socioeconomic penthouse of his rhetorical boogeymen.

Sanders complains vehemently complained. In an interview with the far-left “Young Turks” show hosted by Cenk Uygur, he complained about the “right wing” New York Times and Politico

UYGUR: “So, when the right wing pushes back against the media and they pretend they have a liberal bias, which I think is hilarious, the media reacts and says sorry and they go out of their way to appease them. When you talk about an establishment bias or progressives talk about an establishment bias that ‘The New York Times’ has when they run that article on Central America or ‘Politico’ has when they run an article on your so-called wealth —“

SANDERS: “Call that what it is. It’s an anti-Semitic article.”

UYGUR: “Yes. And when they run that, and when CNN does all this positive coverage about how Buttigieg speaks seven languages but does nothing but negative attacks against you, do they ever respond? Do they ever acknowledge, ‘Oh, I understand what you’re saying, that I have an establishment bias, but I don’t agree,’ or are they just like, ‘No, my perspective is the perspective, and since you don’t match it as a progressive, of course the correct thing to do is to be opposed to you?’”

SANDERS: “I think the latter is the case. I think they live in a certain world. It is a world of inside-the-beltway pundits, it is a world that has not a clue about what working people and lower income people are experiencing and, in fact, really don’t care about working people and lower income people. It is a world which completely missed what Donald Trump’s campaign was about, and misses, in fact, what we are trying to do, and what we will do.” (transcript via Grabien)

Politico was criticized by the Anti-Defamation League, which has morphed into a leftist organization, and has deleted -- without explanation -- a tweet that showed the graphic that leads its article:

Others on the far Left joined in, as Fox News reports:

The profile was widely criticized by Sanders's camp and by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter. "Can ⁦@politico⁩ explain to us how photoshopping money trees next to the only Jewish candidate for president and talking about how “cheap” and rich he is *isn’t* antisemitic?" she asked. "Or are they just letting this happen because he’s a progressive politician they don’t like?"

If Bernie is worried about Jew-hatred, he ought to start with repudiating the Jew-haters he has supported. Daniel Greenfield remembers:

Bernie Sanders has been the single biggest factor in normalizing anti-Semitism among Democrats. It's not so much what he says, though he is the worst of the candidates on Jewish issues, as his eagerness to defend some of the worst offenders. When you look at some of the uglier figures in the party, they're inevitably tied to the Bernie machine. This isn't a new development. Bernie went on backing Jesse Jackson after his anti-Semitic slurs. His outreach to the Latin American Marxists and the USSR helped normalize deeply anti-Semitic regimes engaged in the persecution of Jewish minorities.

I think Bernie is increasingly desperate that his candidacy this cycle is far less popular than it was in the 2016 election cycle. He’s not drawing the big crowds, though he does have a large donor base among the hard left faction of the Dems. That ought to be able to support a couple more best-sellers by Bernie, enlarging his wealth. Of course, nobody is supposed to notice that the ostensible socialist has 3 houses and a comfortable bank account (on top of his Senate salary and pension to come when he leaves office).