Believe E. Jean Carroll at your own risk

Elizabeth Jean Carroll has accused President Donald Trump of raping her in 1993 or 1995 or maybe 1996 in her recently published book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal. When his critics attempt to give credibility to a ludicrous story, they only succeed in making themselves look foolish. Some in the Deep State media and even some Republican Senators have invested what is left of their reputations in what is destined to become a comical situation. The E. Jean Carroll accusations will not reflect well on those giving her credibility.

E. Jean Carroll’s decades-old allegations of rape are being given credibility by some in the media and politics. They will discover that they have been had.

Senator Mitt Romney claimed "it's a very serious allegation. I hope that it is fully evaluated. The president said it didn't happen, and I certainly hope that's the case.”

Senator Joni Ernst told CNN that both Trump and Carroll should face questions about the alleged rape. Ernst stated, "I think anybody that makes an accusation like that, they should come forward…. But obviously, there has to be some additional information. They need to interview her. They need to visit with him.”

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, called the alleged acts “unacceptable, deplorable behavior.” He added that because “the President is denying them, I can’t comment on them because I don’t know what the truth is.”

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday that Carroll's account should be investigated. "Yeah, I think any allegations made that seem to have merit we should take a look at. I have not seen the allegation so I can't comment on it specifically.” These clowns have given Carroll’s charges credibility.

Carroll was interviewed by Lawrence O’Donnell and Anderson Cooper. O’Donnell told her, “The writing in both New York Magazine and in your new book is just riveting.” )It came across like a trashy novel aimed at teenage girls.) Chris Hayes has complained, “Call me crazy, but President Accused of Rape By Well Known Writer seems like the very definition of news? It's somewhat odd to me that it is not being covered in many places.” Perhaps many places are wisely withholding judgment until more information comes in.

Carroll comes across as a bit to histrionic to be believable. But what she says probably pushes her over the line. In the Anderson Cooper interview she claimed that Trump accompanied her to the lingerie department of Bergdorf Goodman. She claimed that “there was nobody on the whole floor.” When she said, “I think most people think of rape as being sexy,” Cooper broke for a commercial. Before the break she told Cooper, an open homosexual, “You’re fascinating to talk to.”

Perhaps the most revealing interview took place in 1995 on the Charlie Rose program in an exchange with Jimmy Breslin:

Carrol: Our whole lives revolve around men. We live to please men. Breslin: There are a lot or rules you can’t walk out of the cave with a club and drag a woman back. Carrol: Women love that. When was the last time you took a big old club? But I mean figuratively. Woman love that. Just come in there with a big old club. That’s what women love. Breslin: That’s what the 103rd precinct is there for. There in there screaming arrest him. It’s an assault case. Carrol: The only reason why you are on earth is because you’re walking around with like a big old clutch purse of lust frenzied sperm. That’s what guys are.

E. Jean Carroll has a weird outlook on life. One hopes that it is an uncommon outlook. She claims, “You can go back and change the past.” She has a problem with credibility and her supporters are risking theirs.

Image credit: CNN screen shot, via shareable YouTube video

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.