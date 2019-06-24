Antifa doxing Tucker Carlson and Stephen Miller with posters all over DC listing home addresses

Clearing hoping to incite mob violence directed at people with whom they disagree, the far-left, often violent group Antifa is plastering Washington, DC with posters featuring the faces and home addresses of Fox News host Tucker Carlson and presidential advisor Stephen Miller.

AntiFa activists in Washington D.C. have put up posters with the home address of Tucker Carlson’s family. In an effort to “oppose the Alt-Right,” a group called All Out DC has been pasting posters all around the nation’s capital to call upon like-minded activists to rally against the Fox News host.

The posters feature Carlson’s face blocked out by the AntiFa three-arrow symbol, his home address, the words “Block the Alt-Right,” and a description of Carlson as an “Influencer,” which reads:

Racist with a huge following and platform, uses it to promote racist dogwhistles. (snip)

The Fox News host wasn’t the only figure whose home address was written on the posters. All Out DC also doxed U.S. government official Stephen Miller.

In addition to the doxing posters, the group has plastered DC with posters of other media figures they hate:

The group also made posters of OANN host Jack Posobiec and Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes, which it posted alongside stenciled graffiti of U.S. representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Jack Posobiec, far from being intimidated, is actively tweeting the outrageous incitement:

AntiFa Targets Tucker Carlson’s Home In D.C. Poster Campaign. https://t.co/GYRVSmfUAc — Jack Posobiec ๐บ๐ธ (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2019

UPDATE: Antifa DC โฆ@AllOutDistrictโฉ has also doxxed US government official Stephen Miller and posted his address up around the city



Report these domestic terrorists to @TwitterSupport at once! pic.twitter.com/J0wHs9DVjA — Jack Posobiec ๐บ๐ธ (@JackPosobiec) June 23, 2019

Twitter has deleted the specific tweets, but shamefully refuses to ban the account, the way they do for conservatives with whom they disagree:

Twitter acknowledges that @AllOutDistrict’s Tweet doxxing @TuckerCarlson Violated their Rules but apparently posting someone’s personal address doesn’t warrant permanent Suspension.



They put the posters up all around DC and Twitter is allowing them to stay on the Platform. pic.twitter.com/iUQFwqCJUE — ALX ๐บ๐ธ (@alx) June 23, 2019

AT readers may recall that Tucker Carlson’s family was terrorized by an Antifa mob late last year:

… a mob of about 20 Antifa thugs pounded on the door of Tucker Carlson’s house, cracking it, and issued verbal threats intended to intimidate him into silence. Allyson Chiu reports in the Washington Post: Fox News host Tucker Carlson was at his desk Wednesday evening, less than two hours before his 8 p.m. live show, when he suddenly started receiving multiple text messages. There was some sort of commotion happening outside his home in Northwest D.C. “I called my wife,” Carlson told The Washington Post in a phone interview. “She had been in the kitchen alone getting ready to go to dinner and she heard pounding on the front door and screaming. ... Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door.” The natural first assumption was that this was a home invasion attack. But when the thugs started using bullhorns, all doubt must have vanished. They posted videos of the attack on social media, since deleted.

At some point, this sort of thing becomes criminal incitement to violence or even making terroristic threats. Perhaps the Antifa thugs have avoided that legal peril so far, but the next time a mob threatens one of their targets, I hope that the local police will be prepared for a speedy response, unlike what happened last November at Carlson’s home.

I wish that leading Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and even Occasional-Cortex would be pressed by reporters to respond to these tactics and asked if they condemn them. But realistically, that will not happen, given the sympathies of most DC reporters.

Image credit: Twitter