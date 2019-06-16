A father's 'perfect game' day

Happy Father's Day. This is a great Father's Day story to share with your father or sons. Before he became Senator Jim Bunning of Kentucky, he was a good Major League pitcher. He won 224 games and had a stellar 3.27 career ERA and 3,433 Ks. Bunning was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1996.

We remember him for something else: what happened one Sunday afternoon many years ago. On Father's Day 1964, Jim Bunning of the Phillies threw a perfect game against the Mets in the old Shea Stadium in New York. It was important, because Bunning knew something about fatherhood. He and Mrs. Bunning had 9 kids and eventually 35 grandchildren once he was a U.S. senator. Happy Father's Day, and remember that fathers matter a lot. PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter. Image: MLB via YouTube.