Why is it OK for the IRS to ask people their legal status but not the Commerce Department on the census?

The ACLU, in its arguments to the court, says you can't ask the question because we are a nation of laws. Is that a joke? You can't ask people if they have violated our laws because we are a nation of laws?

Most journalists and other Democrats say it is racist and unfair to ask on the census form whether people living in the United States are here legally.

Court Blocks Trump's Plan to Add a Citizenship Question to 2020 Census A federal court has blocked the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, stating that it constitutes an "egregious" violation of federal law. The ruling deals a serious blow to the administration's plan to use the 2020 census to attack the financial and political resources of immigrants and communities of color. In a decision released Tuesday, Judge Jesse M. Furman determined that the Trump administration's attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, "would undermine the proposition — central to the rule of law — that ours is a government of laws[.]

I wonder why it is OK for the Department of Treasury to ask people who are filing tax returns whether they are here illegally or not because illegal aliens aren't eligible for certain tax credits. We are told how much illegal aliens contribute to our economy and how much in taxes they pay, and they are asked the question. Why would these people not be scared to answer the question on tax returns but be scared to answer the question on a census form?

It appears, from the following list of government assistance programs and tax credits that illegal aliens are not eligible for, that many government agencies must ask the question about legal status:

Can Undocumented Immigrants [sic] File Taxes? Unauthorized immigrants [sic] typically aren't eligible for federal benefits. Following is a summary of the federal benefits in terms of their relationship to undocumented immigrants [sic]: Refundable Tax Credits – Ineligible for most tax credits. ITIN holders with U.S. children can receive the Child Tax Credit

Pell Grants & Student Loans – Ineligible

Unemployment Insurance – Ineligible

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Ineligible

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – Ineligible

Social Security – Ineligible

Medicaid – Emergency Services Only

Health Care Premium and Cost-Sharing Assistance – Ineligible

Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) – No federal care; some states cover for labor and delivery, prenatal, and postpartum care

Shouldn't everyone be curious where illegal aliens live, how many there are, and how much they cost or contribute? Should states that enforce the immigration laws that Congress passed lose representation in Congress to states that refuse to follow the laws of the land?

Journalists and other Democrats fight the census question in the same way they fight sensible photo ID laws that most of the public supports. They know that government agencies throughout the country require photo IDs for many things that everyone needs in his daily life. But somehow they maintain that it is discriminatory to require a photo ID to vote. There is only one reason not to require a photo ID to vote, and that is that the Democrats would like the opportunity to manipulate elections. Let's call it vote-harvesting.

How Ballot-Harvesting Became The New Way To Steal An Election America's electoral obsession isn't Russian meddling anymore. It's ballot-harvesting, a long-disputed practice implicated in fraud that's come to the fore with the nationwide embrace of absentee voting in recent years — and especially in last month's midterms. With ballot-harvesting, paper votes are collected by intermediaries who deliver them to polling officials, presumably increasing voter turnout but also creating opportunities for mischief.

To show how disingenuous Democrats are on photo IDs, they call laws to require the ID racist and voter suppression but require photo IDs at their conventions.

Democrats call Alabama's voter ID law 'racist' but require DNC delegates to show ID to vote In a twist of irony, the Democratic National Convention is requiring delegates to show photo ID to receive their official credentials. While the Democrats require an ID to get into their convention, they have consistently fought against voter ID laws requiring citizens to show one when they vote.

I would ask the Supreme Court justices, the ACLU, other judges, professors, journalists, and other Democrats why it is OK for the IRS and other federal agencies to ask people their legal status but not the Commerce Department for the census. Also why is it OK for federal and state government agencies to require photo IDs for many things but somehow not to vote?