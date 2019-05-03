WaPo describes Louis Farrakhan as a 'far right leader' in story about Facebook censorship

First, the ridiculous story from the WaPo (hat tip: Breitbart )

Facebook is back in business suppressing conservative voices, and the Washington Post is back in business as identifying everything bad as conservative. At least the WaPo reversed itself, while Facebook persists.

This is crazy. They just banned someone who has never broken any of their rules or violated their terms of service in any way. This is political censorship, straight up. https://t.co/E7S0Wx9C01

Reports are true. I have been banned by Facebook. Was given no reason. I broke none of their rules. In an authoritarian society controlled by a handful of Silicon Valley giants, all dissent must be purged. Please visit https://t.co/4psjfSdF96 while it still exists.

Meanwhile, equating Louis Farrakhan, who stokes hatred against Jews, "a gutter religion," and whites ("white devils"), with Milo Yiannopoulos is ridiculous. Even more ridiculous: banning mainstream conservative Paul Joseph Watson:

We have deleted this tweet because it incorrectly included Louis Farrakhan, who has espoused anti-Semitic views, in a list of far-right leaders. Facebook banned extremist figures including Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos for being "dangerous" https://t.co/iCI8pzK6aR pic.twitter.com/m87t1fglrZ

After considerable laughter at its expense, Bezos's P.R. operation relented:

Facebook offers no explanation.