May 3, 2019

WaPo describes Louis Farrakhan as a 'far right leader' in story about Facebook censorship

By Thomas Lifson

Facebook is back in business suppressing conservative voices, and the Washington Post is back in business as identifying everything bad as conservative.  At least the WaPo reversed itself, while Facebook persists.

First, the ridiculous story from the WaPo (hat tip: Breitbart)

After considerable laughter at its expense, Bezos's P.R. operation relented:

Meanwhile, equating Louis Farrakhan, who stokes hatred against Jews, "a gutter religion," and whites ("white devils"), with Milo Yiannopoulos is ridiculous.  Even more ridiculous: banning mainstream conservative Paul Joseph Watson:

Facebook offers no explanation.