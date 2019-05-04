Omar gets smacked down on Twitter by huge number of Venezuelan 'women of color'

Always just one tweet away from playing the victim card, as a Twitterer noted , Rep. Ilhan Omar made an unexpectedly unfortunate allusion to 'women of color' being put down as she sought to bite back at Vice President Mike Pence, who criticized her ignorance on Venezuela.

He is right, you don't have any idea what it's going on in Venezuela! Well said. It is not about color...

@IlhanMN She does not live in #Venezuela so she does not know what really happens, she can not be so blind, she should come to our country and witness everything, that she should come with @mbachelet . @mike_pence @trish_regan

I am from Venezuela and YOU DON'T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT VENEZUELA

You don't know what you talking about. Period.

You don't really know what is happening here. Ask a Venezuelan or come here and live our disaster

well you actually have no idea what you're talking about and that's the tea pic.twitter.com/vV4RT97mKF

As a Venezuelan, I have to agree with @VP You really don’t know what you are talking about!

I'm Venezuelan. That makes me much more qualified to talk about this than her. And yes, she doesn't know what she's talking about.

I’m a woman Latina, and about Venezuela, you’re worst than Jon Snow, you know nothing.

Attack Pence and Trump administration as much as you want. But when you talk about Venezuela, you're supporting a genocide! An as a double minority, that "as a woman of colour" you use all the time, makes us all LESS EMPOWERED! You should rectify.

Omar was then rapidly inundated by angry Venezuelans inside Venezuela, including a helluva lot of Venezuelan women of color, who said yes, indeed, Omar did not know what she was talking about, and it had nothing to do with her color.

As they say in the tweet world, that didn't age well.

Women of color have heard this before. Instead of "we disagree," it's "she doesn't know what she's talking about." They have to make us feel small. This from an Administration that thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax. https://t.co/8ZaHfY4hfH

"This from an Administration that thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax," she added.

"Instead of 'we disagree,' it's 'she doesn't know what she's talking about,'" Omar wrote. 'They have to make us feel small."

Omar took to Twitter to say that Pence's criticism is something "women of color have heard" before.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back on Friday after Vice President Pence said she " doesn’t know what she's talking about " regarding the ongoing conflict in Venezuela.

According to The Hill:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back on Friday after Vice President Pence said she "doesn't know what she's talking about" regarding the ongoing conflict in Venezuela. Omar took to Twitter to say that Pence's criticism is something "women of color have heard" before. "Instead of 'we disagree,' it's 'she doesn't know what she's talking about,'" Omar wrote. 'They have to make us feel small." "This from an Administration that thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax," she added.

Women of color have heard this before. Instead of "we disagree," it's "she doesn't know what she's talking about." They have to make us feel small.



This from an Administration that thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax. https://t.co/8ZaHfY4hfH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 3, 2019

As they say in the tweet world, that didn't age well.

Omar was then rapidly inundated by angry Venezuelans inside Venezuela, including a helluva lot of Venezuelan women of color, who said yes, indeed, Omar did not know what she was talking about, and it had nothing to do with her color.