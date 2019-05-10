Two stunning revelations on Russia hoax investigation yesterday from DC super-lawyers Victoria Toensing and Joe DiGenova

Washington, D.C. super-lawyers Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing have consistently been ahead of the news on the course of the unfolding scandal of spying on the Trump campaign and administration. Appearing last night on Lou Dobbs's Fox Business Network show, the two law and marriage partners revealed that the DoJ inspector general has already concluded that the last three of four FISA warrants were illegally obtained. Moreover, with the revelation from John Solomon that that "[n]ewly unearthed memos show a high-ranking government official who met with Steele in October 2016 determined some of the Donald Trump dirt that Steele was simultaneously digging up for the FBI and for Hillary Clinton's campaign was inaccurate, and likely leaked to the media," Horowitz is re-opening the investigation into the legitimacy of the first of four FISA applications.

Watch: Joe Digenova shared the conclusion of the OIG report on FISA abuse today on @LouDobbs - because of the recently uncovered information from the FOIA release and John Solomon today, he is now having to add and investigate that. Thanks for the clip @detachedaz pic.twitter.com/e8ihB4h2Wr — Tracybeanz (@tracybeanz) May 10, 2019 Make no mistake: this means that crimes were committed and criminal referrals from the I.G. are coming. Those who signed the applications — a group that includes James Comey and Rod Rosenstein — face criminal prosecution. The second revelation from the duo is, if anything, even more shocking: the FBI attempted to set up a sting on George Papadopoulos by offering him $10,000 in cash — which he left on the hotel room bed where it was offered to him. The trap this represented was fully revealed when Papadopoulos returned to the USA and customs agents unsuccessfully searched for the $10,000. One of them told Papadopoulos, "This is what happens when you work for Donald Trump." They make the point that the rot at the FBI is not confined to a few appointees at the top. A large number of lower-ranked officials were involved in these stings and associated frauds, and not a single one spoke up as a whistleblower. A heartening assertion from the two well connected figures is that they are confident that justice will be done — that grand juries and indictments are in process. Watch: Hat tip: Roger Luchs. Image credit: Twitter video screen grab.