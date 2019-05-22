Trump’s Pennsylvania rally drove victory for GOP in House seat

President Trump’s rally Monday in Montoursville, Pennsylvania (a very interesting choice of location) drove a smashing victory for the Republican running for Congress in the 12th district. With all the ballots counted, Republican Fred Keller defeated Democrat Marc Friedenberg by more than a two-to-one margin. Via the New York Times:

This is an even higher margin that was enjoyed by Republican Tom Marino, who was a multi-term incumbent – usually a significant advantage. For a new name on the ballot to outpoll an incumbent in the same district is significant. Via Ballotpedia: