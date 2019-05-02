Trump soars in the polls for his stellar economy

In a bit of unwelcome news for his socialist, left-wing Democratic challengers in the coming 2020 presidential election, President Trump is soaring in the polls for his economy.

President Trump’s approval rating on the economy has hit a new high, according to a CNN poll released on Thursday. A majority of respondents — 56 percent — said they approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, compared with 41 percent who disapproved. The president's previous high mark on the economy in the CNN poll came in March 2017, when 55 percent approved of his work.

and there's also this:

Fifty percent of those polled in the new survey said he has done a good job at keeping the promises the made on the campaign trail. Forty-six percent said he had done a poor job and 4 percent had no opinion. The economy was Trump’s best issue tested in the CNN poll, which found his approval ratings dipped below 50 percent in other areas.

Now, bear in mind that this is a CNN poll, and those have consistently underreported President Trump's success and popularity, so the fact that they couldn't tamp it down somehow with a biased sample suggests that the approval may be even higher.

And why shouldn't it be? Workers not only have jobs these days, they have their choice of jobs. Unemployment is in the 4% range. Manpower shortages are reported in multiple quarters, and wages and benefits for traditionally low paid jobs, such as that of Starbucks barista or retail store worker, are rising. Workers who are traditionally shunned - such as older workers - are now being courted by employers. Black, female, Latino and ex-prisoner workers are seeing job opportunities the likes of which they have never seen. Illegal immigration is up, and that factor, negative as it can be for worker wages, is an unmistakeable signal of a booming economy, too. Meanwhile, big-money venture capital for new start-ups is getting shelled out.

The credit, of course, really does go to President Trump. His tax cuts, deregulation, and reduction in the size of the government bureaucracy has freed the economy from untold chains and the private sector is starting to soar again. The lost decade of the Obama economy and its persistent subpar growth is becoming a bad memory. President Obama could have had an economy like this if he had wanted, but that would have meant cutting taxes and getting rid of regulations and bureaucrats, and he had other priorities.

As President Clinton's former narrative man James Carville once said: 'It's the economy, stupid!'

Which presents a big problem for Democrats as they seek to retake the presidency on an Obama redux platform. Are Americans looking for a second 'slum of a decade' as the era can be called? Are they looking for the same tired socialism that nearly destroyed Venezuela after other people's money ran out? President Trump knows this great economy is his strong point and he rightly plans to run on this amazing boom he's created.

Happy the president who can run on, and not away, from his own record.