Things the NeverTrumpers must believe (in no particular order)

This is the implicit set of values and goals that they must now embrace:

An online friend who must remain anonymous has been musing about what those ostensible conservatives who despise President Trump must now approve of, if they seek to defeat his re-election bid, and thereby hand the presidency to the Democrats’ nominee.

So, Bill Kristol, have I left anything out?

1) Abortion on demand is a good thing;

2) Infanticide is a good thing;

3) Letting Iran get a nuclear bomb is a good thing;

4) Higher tax rates are a good thing;

5) More regulation on businesses, big and small, is a good thing;

6) Restricting gas, oil and coal exploration and extraction is a good thing;

7) Open borders is a good thing;

8) China stealing our intellectual property is a good thing;

9) Turning over a significant amount of our uranium supply to Russia is a good thing;

10) Turning our back on Israel is a good thing;

11) Socialization of our health care is a good thing;

12) Requiring the religious protections of the First Amendment is a good thing;

13) Repealing the speech protections of the First Amendment is a good thing; and

14) Repealing the assembly protections of the First Amendment.

So, Bill Kristol, have I left anything out?