The malevolent vengeance of the Democrats and man's inhumanity to man

The first known use of the phrase "man's inhumanity to man" is in a poem by Robert Burns in 1784. The poem is called "The Dirge," and it is short:

Many and sharp the num'rous ills

Inwoven with our frame!

More pointed still we make ourselves

Regret, remorse, and shame!

And man, whose heav'n-erected face

The smiles of love adorn, —

Man's inhumanity to man

Makes countless thousands mourn!

Watching and enduring the Democrats' venomous drive to destroy President Trump brings the phrase to mind. They are characterized by an infantile inability to accept the results of the 2016 election. From the moment Trump became the nominee, they set out to wreak havoc on his candidacy, then his presidency, his life, and his family. Without even the hint of a crime committed, they set in motion an "investigation" that was really an attempted coup — not an investigation at all, just a means to a desired end.

The entire Democratic Party early on decided to jump on the collusion bandwagon, invented by the Clintons and a group of unelected, pompous individuals within the DOJ, FBI, and CIA. So shocked and offended by Hillary's loss, they set out to ramp up the illegal spying they had begun in July 2016, perhaps even earlier, to destroy his candidacy. Once he won, they escalated their scheme in hopes of preventing his inauguration. Failing that, they continued their concocted "collusion with Russia" plan.

Robert Mueller most likely knew on day one of his appointment as a special counsel that there had been no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. That is how disingenuous he was and is. His job was to cover up the illegal surveillance that had already occurred and, at the same time, find a way to cement in the public's mind that such collusion had taken place. This was the level of inhumanity to which the left was willing to go to dislodge Trump from office. Words cannot adequately describe the shame of their attempt to overthrow a duly elected president and their contempt for those who voted for the man.

There is a program now available on the cable channel Epix called Deep State. It is about the typical arrogance of a small number of CIA agents in the U.S. and U.K. So superior in their own minds, they use and abuse their own agents if a failure in the field occurs. The settings for the first season are France, Lebanon, and Iran. The indiscriminate violence of terrorist Islamists is just the third-world version of the equally uncivilized violence the CIA bosses visit upon people thousands of miles away, including their own if they become inconvenient. The show is a stark reminder that the CIA swells manipulate people like chess pieces on a board without the slightest regard for their lives, their families, or any sense of morality.

This is exactly how the Democratic Party has behaved since Trump won the election and became president. The Democrats have become virtually inhumane. They cannot accept the Mueller Report they had assumed would bring about impeachment, so they have ratcheted up their vile campaign to ruin the president. They intend to continue their game plan rather than admit defeat and address the needs of the nation.

The second season of Deep State has just begun. This time, the setting is Mali, West Africa. Another mission has failed, and those who worked it must be destroyed, including a young African girl whom the CIA team had hired as an interpreter. One has to admire the people who sign up for CIA field work, but, given what we now know about John Brennan, it is easy to believe that the characters in the series are based on real people. When all the facts come out, they will likely show that Brennan and his cohorts Clapper, Comey, McCabe, et al. are maniacally self-important. People, even fellow Americans, are disposable if their destruction is deemed necessary by persons who see themselves as above the law.

In true Alinskyite fashion, the ends justify the means, and no mere lives are more important than the desired ends. The desired ends are often protecting lucrative jobs.

The Democrats in Congress now realize that the jig may be up, that the hoax is about to be revealed to all. I.G. Horowitz and A.G. Barr are on the case. But their two-year, multi-million-dollar attempt to unseat a president has done irreparable damage to the nation, to the numerous people they bankrupted and charged with process crimes, to the presidency, and to the Trump family. They should be ashamed, but they are not. They are doubling down on stupid.

Let us hope the nation can recover from this long national nightmare the Democrats have visited upon us. In the end, "Man's inhumanity to man Makes countless thousands mourn." Indeed, it does.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.