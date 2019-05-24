Something making Michelle Obama's ex-chief of staff Tina Tchen nervous about that Smollett case?

If anyone ever needed a proxy indicator of sorts to get a sense if some miscreant is guilty of something or not, well, acting guiltily is often that indicator. Cops look for this all the time. That's what Michelle Obama's former chief of staff, Tina Tchen, is doing, avoiding process servers from a Chicago-based special counsel charged with finding out if some untoward influence was used in the Jussie Smollett hoax case and the even stranger decision of Chicago district attorney Kim Foxx to let him off the hook. Here's Fox News:

Officials are trying to get to the bottom of it, asking Tchen (who made phone calls to Foxx) to testify and she won't take her papers from process servers, she's just deluding herself that they will go away. She'd rather not answer any questions about why Justin Smollett got off scot free. Slink, slink, hide, hide, gotta get away from those process servers, who are staking themselves out behind every bush like repo men. I know what this is like from the process server end: in San Francisco in the 1980s, I actually used to be a process server. People like Tchen to us, were colloquially known as 'dirtbags' because they wouldn't take their papers, but they never did get away with not eventually getting their papers. They just wasted our time. It raises questions about what she doesn't want to testify about. Can it be that something other than justice was served as Smollett walked? Why is she running scared?