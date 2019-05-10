Schultz has plenty of time to jump in

According to the Daily Beast, Schultz is on the disabled list. This is their report :

So where is Howard Schultz? Is he still running for president, or did he reconsider?

Erin McPike, a spokesperson for Schultz, said there was a simple reason for these canceled events: he was “taking a break while he is recovering from back surgery.” That would place Schultz in some well-known company. Rick Perry was hobbled during his ill-fated 2012 campaign because of his own back ailments. But Schultz has also dialed down the elements of his campaign prep that don’t actually require public appearances. He has not posted to Facebook or Instagram since April 30. His last missive was on how leaders make decisions "through the lens of personal beliefs” which included a photo of a chess board, a French press, a cup of coffee and a diary with the phrase "success is best when it's shared" written in black sharpie marker.

Well, let's give Schultz the benefit of the doubt,. Maybe he is recovering or just staying low or both.

Nevertheless, Schultz is smart in staying in the background:

First, he is got plenty of time. Let's remember that Ross Perot did not announce until the first quarter of 1992.

Second, Howard Schultz will spend his own money and be on every state's ballot quickly.

Most important of all, Schultz has nothing to gain from jumping in too early. He does not have a nomination to win or state parties to coordinate with. He cuts a check and he is in!

My guess is that Schultz is waiting for the Democrats to blow up. At that point, he will run as the real alternative to President Trump. I would not be surprised if we see polls next spring with Trump and Schultz in the top two positions and a Democrat running behind.

