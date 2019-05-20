Sanctuary state of Oregon releases illegal alien who raped a dog to death after serving only 60 days in jail

People who abuse animals are sick and dangerous to rest of society. Something is very wrong with the mental and moral wiring. When the abuse involves sex and is such violent sexual assault that death results, the dangers are acute. Now, consider what the sanctuary state policy in Oregon has released into society, even though the perp is not legally entitled to be in this country, free to express his sick urges again, next time possibly with a human victim. John Binder reports at Breitbart:

As Breitbart News reported, illegal alien Fidel Lopez, 52-years-old, was convicted last month and sentenced to 60 days in prison after raping his girlfriend's small Lhasa Apso which led to the dog's death. The judge in the case said he would have given the illegal alien more prison time but that 60 days is the maximum sentence allowed in Oregon. Following his sentence, Lopez was immediately released because he had already served 60 days while waiting to stand trial. Despite his illegal alien status, Multnomah County, Oregon officials released Lopez back into the community. Of course, Nancy Pelosi thinks Lopez has a "spark of humanity"...and is just another Global Citizen whom we presumably should keep here to demonstrate our virtue.