Remember when Obama made fun of Trump's 'magic wand' to fix the economy?

"He just says, 'I'm gonna negotiate a better deal.' Well how? How exactly are you going to negotiate that?" Obama said during the town hall portion of the event. "What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is, he doesn't have an answer."

Three years ago, then-president Barack Hussein Obama (D) mocked the plans of his sure-not-to-be-successor, Donald J. Trump (R), for the country, comparing them to his oh, so successful eight-year " scandal free ," high unemployment, high food stamp use, successful administration.

Well, that was then. And this is now.

To Obama's shock and dismay, Trump is president. For the past two and a half years, Trump has been waving his magic wand, banishing burdensome regulations; lowering taxes; appointing savvy people to top government posts; and yes, negotiating.

Friday's Drudge Report's banner headline sums up the pervasive success of Trump's magic negotiating wand, successfully sprinkling economic free-market magic dust equally on everyone.

ENVY OF THE WORLD

UNEMPLOYMENT 49-YEAR LOW

WAGE HITS $27.77/HOUR

STOCK MARKET ENDLESS RALLY

TRUMP APPROVAL 50%

Hispanic Unemployment Lowest Ever...

Best for women since 1953...

Record jobs even for high school dropouts!

Obama undoubtedly learned his negotiating skills for failed "shovel ready" multi-billion-dollar infrastructure and energy conservation scams from loser George Costanza of the brilliant Seinfeld television show.

And apparently, Obama learned his economic lessons from fellow Nobel Prize–winner Paul Krugman, who famously predicted on election night:

It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging. When might we expect them to recover? A first-pass answer is never[.] ... So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.

MAGA!