Reckless Democrats preach 'stolen election'

Hillary Clinton suggested she had the 2016 election “stolen” from her during the latest stop of her slumping speaking tour.

Hillary Clinton is now beyond partisan. She has become utterly reckless and irresponsible. This is the latest from the woman who can't stop coming up with excuses:

Taking the stage with her husband Bill in Los Angeles Saturday night as part of the couple’s “Evening with the Clintons” tour, the former Democratic presidential nominee told the crowd she has been warning potential candidates they could suffer the same fate.

She is not alone, as the story points out:

On Friday, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams again claimed she won the state's 2018 gubernatorial race, despite losing to now-Gov. Brian Kemp. "I'm here to tell you a secret that makes Breitbart and [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson go crazy: We won,” Abrams said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I am not delusional. I know I am not the governor of Georgia -- possibly yet."

Okay. So Hillary lost the electoral college, 306-232, but somehow thinks that the election was stolen. John Kerry (242) and Al Gore (267) did better than she did!

Miss Abrams lost by 55,000 votes in Georgia but that was stolen, too!

We desperately need a Democrat to stand up and tell these two ladies to stop talking about fraud unless they can prove it.

Better than, we could use a news media to challenge these reckless statements. Maybe CNN could get back in the game by challenging Clinton or Abrams to prove their cases. Such a segment may do better than another round of anti-Trump panels.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.