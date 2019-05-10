Postmodernism and the Democratic Party

The late John Walvoord, a well known author and theologian of the Dallas Theological Seminary, Dallas, Texas, once wrote about the church, "liberalism always leads to apostasy." Sadly, the same can be said of its effect on our constitutional republic. The apostasy here is the illusion that the liberal Democrats still follow the rule of law and are informed by the constitution; that we can trust the government and our institutions. The DoJ, the FBI, the IRS, and other government entities have been used in the past decade to punish political foes and protect friendlies. Perhaps, narrowly, we have just escaped a quiet, rolling coup d'état against our freely elected president by their imbedded and spiteful aristocracy. We now know that Lady Justice with her blind, even-handedness was pushed aside by the FBI to protect president Obama by way of not recommending that the DoJ indict Hillary Clinton and others in her ham-fisted email kerfuffle. The Democrats, nationally, are now known as the party of denying anatomical imperatives, infanticide, wealth taxes, Medicare for all, victim-pandering; the amazingly stupid New Green Deal; unlimited and unskilled dependent immigrants; and slander, character assassination, and lies. It's the party of emotional appeals and impossibly dishonest promises to the baser inclinations of human nature, inclined to taking, not giving. The New Pantheism of the Democratic Party sees its gods in power and control, wealth, and consumer-oriented sexual freedom apart from responsibility. Note the "sex and pornography" education bill that passed the Minnesota House last month as part of the Minnesota House Education Omnibus Bill, HF2400.

This might all traceable to the three-decade span of the 1950s through the 1970s, arguably one of a national, philosophical, one hundred eighty–degree turn, claiming that a God is dead worldview now supersedes any Judeo-Christian adherence or even just the approbation of those values. In the context of modern, atheistic, sociobiological terms, Chuck Colsen has written concerning the secular elites, "[T]he rich and corrupt are in power because they've proven (to) themselves the fittest in the struggle of survival." Unlike the Republicans who so often are guilty of quiet acquiescence, aggressive smugness always emanates from the Democrats; they act as though they are morally entitled to their high perches even as, for example, they try to destroy Judge Kavanaugh on national TV. What a switch from John F. Kennedy's "ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country" in his January 1961 inaugural address. Since the '60s and onward, wherever the Democrats and their policies govern, one sees low economic growth, high unemployment, increased welfare, high crime; broken down, filthy inner cities; poor public education; and financial insolvency. Their socialist-Marxist approach has always failed the underclasses, yet, as the pit bull of politics, they answer any opposing idea with push-back and further recriminations. Their way is not in concession; they will not let go, as is now the case in the Great Russian Collusion Caper. It's all they have, though it might be the ball of their yarns best left unraveled. President Trump has truly shown the Democratic Party, its leadership, and the conjoined media with their fine clothes removed, though this was apparent already during the Obama presidency. He has temporarily frustrated their ruination of America, and though he wins again 2020, they will only temporarily be cowed. It will take a reformation of and a hearkening back to the values of yesteryear to really MAGA.