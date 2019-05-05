Philadelphia Islamic Center schoolkids perform and vow to ‘chop off the heads’ of enemies as the ‘army of Allah’

Right here in the United States, not Gaza, young Muslim children are being taught to slaughter the infidels and re-take Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem (note: Israel allows Muslims to control the mosque, but persists in existing as a Jewish state, which apparently is an intolerable condition for Islamists). MEMRI obtained a copy of a chilling video originally posted to Facebook by the Islamic Center of Philadelphia and added subtitles to the Arabic language songs and readings performed by the tykes being brainwashed into bloody jihad.

Yes, the First Amendment of the United States Constitution protects religious freedom, but as Justice Jackson wrote in Terminiello v. Chicago, “The Constitution is not a suicide pact.” Scriptural Islam is both a religion and a political doctrine of violent conquest and enforcement of Sharia law – utterly incompatible with our Constitution. We can choose to continue to ignore the uncomfortable reality that doctrinal, scriptural Islam is embraced by a substantial portion of the world’s Muslims – in total hundreds of millions of people – and is promoted by those Muslims we label “Islamists.” That is the dominant strategy here and in Europe. Or, we can decide that allowing the training of a new generation of children within our borders to chop off heads if their god Allah is not proclaimed and embraced as supreme is folly – a suicide pact. I am not optimistic. Update: The Philadelphia Islamic Center offered a ridiculous excuse, via the Philadelphia Inquirer: “While we celebrate the coming together of different cultures and languages, not all songs were properly vetted,” the Muslim American Society, based in Washington, said in a statement issued Friday. “This was an unintended mistake and an oversight in which the center and the students are remorseful. MAS will conduct an internal investigation to ensure this does not occur again.” The statement was also posted on the Facebook page of MAS-Philadelphia Center late Friday night. The "mistake" was in letting infidels get access to see what was going on. The Judeo-Christian traditions and institutions on which our constitutional notions of religious liberty are founded do not seek world conquest by violence, and have no scripture rcommending head-cutting of non-believers. Image credit: YouTube screen grab Hat tip: The Western Journal