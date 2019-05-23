Obsessive Democrats like Nadler and Schiff are a plague upon this nation

It began on the upper floors of the FBI, the DOJ, and the CIA, where it festered and oozed. There were a few outbreaks overseas as well — in the U.K. and perhaps a case or two in Australia. The conspirators invented a narrative and fabricated a document to support their cock-and-bull story to poison the United States. After the 2016 election, the disease broke out throughout the Democratic Party, infecting millions of progressives who had confidently assumed that Hillary Clinton would be their president. Unable to accept their loss, they descended into a depression of their own making. Those first afflicted, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Robert Mueller, et al., rather than do their due diligence to stop the epidemic they had begun, doubled down and did everything they could to exacerbate the plague.

For nearly three years now, this truth-resistant cancer has eaten away at our body politic. So blighted are the Democrats in Congress that they have been unable to perform any of their duties as representatives of their constituents. The effects on the neurological health of those suffering from the malady have reached nearly catastrophic levels. These Democrats have been rendered senseless, unable to recall what they once knew, if they ever knew, of the Constitution. They refuse to show the respect for the office of the president once honored by both parties. Now this tragic illness has brought the nation to a standstill. The principal purveyors of the disease in Congress are Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler, but there are numerous others in need of mental health assistance. The patients zero of this disease, Comey and Brennan, etc., are by now beyond a cure. They are sick beyond help, and they feel no guilt over their part in spreading the disease. They are the suicide bombers of their own party. Persons like Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi, Blumenthal, Swalwell, and their fellow invalids in Congress are the second wave of the illness, now as bilious as the originators of the ailment. The epidemic has raged now for nearly three years, infecting the entire structure of the host body, the American government and the rule of law. The millions of Americans who support and are grateful for the president they elected are being battered by the pandemic. The nation is being invaded on the southern border; hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants are being ushered into the country by recalcitrant leftists, who are so brain-damaged by their derangement that they no longer care about native citizens. They care only about destroying the source of their hysteria: President Trump. Why are they so maniacally berserk by this man's presidency? Because they and their partners in the media cannot abide his many successes: record-low unemployment, a roaring economy, his unwavering support for Israel, the revitalization of manufacturing in the U.S., tax cuts that have worked spectacularly on several levels. Hillary would have seen to it that none of these things happened. The deplorables, those who support the president, would remain where they had been kept over the eight years of the Obama administration. She would have continued to import millions of refugees from third-world nations to further take us down a peg or two. She would have institutionalized the anti-Americanism of the progressive left. She and her allies in the upper floors of all the Beltway alphabet agencies would have kept their jobs, covered up her and their own crimes forever, with the blessings of the NYT, the WaPo, CNN, and the rest of the leftist media who have long aided them to that end. The ultimate goal of all the afflicted? To unseat Trump as president by any means necessary, the Constitution be damned. Their frenzied attempts to achieve this have exposed the criminality of all those who have taken part in spreading this pestilence throughout the Democratic Party and the media. Newt Gingrich in his new novel, Collusion, includes a quote by Putin: "Those who serve up poison will eventually swallow it and poison themselves." The home-grown perpetrators of this nearly chronic disease have poisoned the nation and shredded the Constitution. They all thought they were above the law, immune from the contagion they let loose on an unsuspecting nation. They believed they could achieve their goal of destroying a duly elected president without blowback, without becoming contaminated themselves. But contaminated they are and forever will remain. They tried to overthrow a president simply because they did not like him and the people who elected him. They are scarred for life, their legacy something like leprosy. They will soon all be untouchables, and their fate will been well deserved. Cicero said: A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gates freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. May the men and women who orchestrated this scheme be exposed, charged, and sentenced for their guilt commensurate to the grief they have caused so many innocents and the calumny they have visited upon this country.