Nikki Haley smacks down cowardly Comrade Ocasio-Cortez over Venezuela

The former ace United Nations ambassador went after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a brickbat, calling out the socialist congresswoman for her cowardly failure to articulate any response to the ugly effects of socialism run by a vile dictator in Venezuela.

What she highlighted was the sheer weirdness of Comrade Ocasio-Cortez's socialism, describing Ocasio-Cortez's reply as a 'non-answer.' Ocasio-Cortez, of course, continued to defend the regime after she was called out on it - not with vigor and gusto - but in a creepily new tone, redolent of brainwashd socialist commissar automatons of the Soviet era - stating that she was deferring to the collective.

If that's not proof of socialism's deadening effect as its inevitable failures mount, what is? It also tells us a lot about Ocasio-Cortez. Her cowardly deferral to some sort of collective wisdom signals that she could be one odious tyrant if she ever found herself in a position of power. Someone who would defend the Maduro dictatorship in the face of all it's repulsive actions and say it was a group decision is not someone who is ever going to stand up for what's right. She's what Soviet dissident writer Vladimir Voinovich called a "blotting paper" bureaucrat.

Which doesn't speak well for her.

The Daily Caller noted that it's not the first time Haley has exposed the socialist claptrappers in Congress for what they are. Here's a two-week-old smackdown tweet they found of Haley giving Ocasio-Cortez's fellow socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar the facts of life on how socialist Venezuela has become a hellhole:

.@IlhanMN the avg Venezuelan adult has lost 24 lbs. Babies have no medicine. Families have to walk miles in the heat to get the only meal they may have that day. All bc of the corrupt Maduro regime. Your comments are so far from the truth. Cuba and Russia appreciate your support. https://t.co/o1ADtlwrtN — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 1, 2019

These tweets are a public service for common sense. They are very redolent of Haley's brave stance for Venezuela as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, hopping down with the Venezuelan protestors at the United Nations with a bullhorn, and not only telling Maduro he needed to go, but heartening the Venezuelan democracy fighters.

Thanks, Nikki.